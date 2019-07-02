Bangladeshi terror groups using madrasas in West Bengal for recruitment

Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has said that there are inputs of Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) using madrasas in Burdwan and Murshidabad districts of West Bengal for radicalisation and recruitment activities. Centre has already announced JMB as a terrorist organisation.

On October 2, 2014, a blast took place in a house in West Bengal's Burdwan district in which a man identified as Sakil Gazi died. The NIAin its investigation revealed that the JMB members wanted to establish Sharia rule by overthrowing the democratically elected government in Bangladesh. Similarly, JMB was involved in the Bodh Gaya blast.

As per reports, JMB has set up terror factories in the border areas of Bangladesh and West Bengal and it has even got support from Lashkar-e-Toiba.

The JMB is using bordering area not only for hideout but also for recruitment as well. Recruitment is done through madrasas, mosques and their network is especially active in Murshidabad, Malda, and Nadia districts of West Bengal and parts of Muslim-majority districts in Assam.

MHA to a written reply to Lok Sabha also said information has been received about a number of incidents of violence before and after the General Election-2019 resulting in death and injuries to several people including political workers in West Bengal.