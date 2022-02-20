Assembly Elections 2022: Covid-19 guidelines to keep in mind for voters as polling begins in Punjab, UP

The election season in India has now advanced forward as the first phase of polling has commenced in Punjab while the third phase of polling has commenced in Uttar Pradesh from today, February 20, amid strict Covid-19 norms and guidelines in place.

The elections in five states – Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Manipur, and Uttarakhand – are taking place this year in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic, with the third wave peaking just a month back. Due to this, the Election Commission has put in place several guidelines for the voters and polling officials.

The voting process for the Punjab elections 2022 starts at 8 am and will continue till 6 pm, while Phase 3 of UP elections 2022 has commenced from 7 am and will continue till 6 pm. Check out the detailed Covid-19 guidelines for voters below-

Assembly Elections 2022: Covid-19 curbs for voters

Voters with Covid-19 symptoms will be asked to cast their vote during the last hour of polling.

Voters with Covid-19 related symptoms will be provided a PPE kit for their safety and all the others at the polling booth.

Voters will need to dispose of the used glove in a dustbin and sanitize their hands before exiting from the polling station after casting their vote.

The thermal temperature of voters will be measured when they appear at the polling booth.

If the temperature of the voter is higher than usual, they will be asked to return to the booth in the last hour of polling.

No gadgets will be allowed inside the polling booth.

Voters will have to stand in queue maintaining a 6-feet physical distance.

Several Covid-19 safety amenities such as masks, PPE kits, face shields, sanitizers, thermal scanners, soap, and gloves will be made available at the polling booth.

The third phase of polling has commenced in Uttar Pradesh today, with the voting to be conducted in 59 constituencies today. Over 2.15 crore candidates are all set to cast their votes today, to decide the fate of 627 candidates in constituencies like Hathras, Firozabad, Etah, Kasganj, Mainpuri, Farrukhabad, Kannauj, and others.

Meanwhile, the first phase of polling will take place in Punjab today, with over 2.14 crore voters to cast their votes, deciding the fate of over 1300 candidates across 117 constituencies, spread across 23 districts.