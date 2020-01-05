Assam Rifles recovers contraband worth Rs 3.75 cr from Indo-Myanmar border

Headlines

A wise man once said ‘The best measure of a nation’s progress is the way it treats its Women’

Apple iPhone 14 Plus available at Rs 73,999 on Flipkart after Rs 36,501 off, check details

'Three party govt will discuss, find solution': NCP leader Ajit Pawar on Maharashtra Muslim reservation row

Tiger 3 promotions to begin on this date with special 'Tiger ka message' from Salman Khan, trailer to release soon

Indian Air Force gets big tactical boost, first Airbus C-295 aircraft inducted into IAF

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

A wise man once said ‘The best measure of a nation’s progress is the way it treats its Women’

'Three party govt will discuss, find solution': NCP leader Ajit Pawar on Maharashtra Muslim reservation row

Apple iPhone 14 Plus available at Rs 73,999 on Flipkart after Rs 36,501 off, check details

Indian actors with highest number of Rs 500 crore films

10 famous Hindu temples outside India

Indian cricketer with maximum sixes in ODIs

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Inside Mukesh Ambani's uber-luxurious Rs 74 crore Manhattan house

Kiara Advani flaunts her curves in bold cut-out black dress, netizens call her ‘queen of hearts’

Meet Jawan actress Lehar Khan who has worked with biggest stars, almost quit films due to personal tragedy of...

World Cup 2023: Know how much money the 'Winners' of 2023 Men's ODI World Cup will receive

Manipur Violence: Mobile internet services restored in Manipur after 4 months, CM Biren confirms

MotoGP Bharat: John Abraham thanks CM Yogi for making ‘Moto GP’ happen in Greater Noida

Tiger 3 promotions to begin on this date with special 'Tiger ka message' from Salman Khan, trailer to release soon

Parineeti Chopra's brother Shivang Chopra pens heartfelt note welcoming 'jeej' Raghav Chadha to 'craziness' family

Viral video: Pakistani actor Hania Aamir dances to Jawan song Chaleya with Shah Rukh Khan in the background, watch

HomeIndia

India

Assam Rifles recovers contraband worth Rs 3.75 cr from Indo-Myanmar border

The Moreh Battalion of Assam Rifles on Thursday recovered contraband worth Rs 3.75 crore from an unknown individual near the Indo-Myanmar border in Manipur.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jan 05, 2020, 08:50 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The Moreh Battalion of Assam Rifles on Thursday recovered contraband worth Rs 3.75 crore from an unknown individual near the Indo-Myanmar border in Manipur.

"The troops of Chavangphai outpost of 43 Assam Rifles led by Major Rajiv Kumar were conducting area domination along the Indo-Myanmar border on Thursday. Around 9 pm, the team spotted an unknown individual suspected to be a Myanmar national, trying to enter into the Indian side," the Assam Rifles said in a release.

"When the Assam Rifles team challenged him on suspicion, the person retreated and immediately fled towards Myanmar side. The individual dropped a bag while fleeing towards Myanmar side," the release further added.

After thorough checking of the bag, the team recovered five packets of suspected crystal methamphetamine, popularly known as ICE. The contraband weighed 5.2 kg and is valued at around Rs 3.80 crore in the international market.

The recovered items were handed over to the police for necessary legal action.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Anant Ambani’s most expensive watch is made with white gold, alligator leather; price is…

CTET 2023 result to be out soon: Check all important details here

Who is Arshdeep Singh alias Arsh Dala, Canada-based Khalistani terrorist with a bigger record than Nijjar?

NPS: How to get a monthly pension of Rs 2 lakh? Know here

Ind vs Aus: Team India make history with remarkable achievement in ODI cricket

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Inside Mukesh Ambani's uber-luxurious Rs 74 crore Manhattan house

Kiara Advani flaunts her curves in bold cut-out black dress, netizens call her ‘queen of hearts’

Meet Jawan actress Lehar Khan who has worked with biggest stars, almost quit films due to personal tragedy of...

Ibn Yunus to Hirayama: Moon’s geographical features captured in images clicked by Chandrayaan-3

In pics: Samantha Ruth Prabhu mesmerises in black saree in New York

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE