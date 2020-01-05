Assam Rifles recovers contraband worth Rs 3.75 cr from Indo-Myanmar border

The Moreh Battalion of Assam Rifles on Thursday recovered contraband worth Rs 3.75 crore from an unknown individual near the Indo-Myanmar border in Manipur.

"The troops of Chavangphai outpost of 43 Assam Rifles led by Major Rajiv Kumar were conducting area domination along the Indo-Myanmar border on Thursday. Around 9 pm, the team spotted an unknown individual suspected to be a Myanmar national, trying to enter into the Indian side," the Assam Rifles said in a release.

"When the Assam Rifles team challenged him on suspicion, the person retreated and immediately fled towards Myanmar side. The individual dropped a bag while fleeing towards Myanmar side," the release further added.

After thorough checking of the bag, the team recovered five packets of suspected crystal methamphetamine, popularly known as ICE. The contraband weighed 5.2 kg and is valued at around Rs 3.80 crore in the international market.

The recovered items were handed over to the police for necessary legal action.