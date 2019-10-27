As Shiv Sena plays hardball, Fadnavis says BJP-led alliance will provide stable govt

With a tussle over power-sharing between the BJP and the Shiv Sena, incumbent Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is yet to stake claim to form the government, three days after the alliance emerged as the largest bloc in the assembly elections. While no leader of the either party has said they do not want to form the government, the process may get delayed as Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray is pressing for the "50-50 formula" for power-sharing.

The BJP which contested on 164 seats along with smaller allies, won 105 of them, with the number down from 122 it won in the 2014 elections. The which had won 63 seats in the last election was restricted to 56 in the elections for which the counting was held on October 24.

While the alliance's seat tally stands at 161, a less number of seats for the BJP means it has little leverage over the Shiv Sena to negotiate the power-sharing deal.

The majority mark in 288-member assembly is 145.

The Shiv Sena seems pretty adamant on its demand of sharing the Chief Minister's post for two and a half years, giving indications to the BJP that talks on government formation will only take place when their demands are met. The party has demanded "written assurance" from the BJP that "fifty-fifty" power-sharing deal will be respected.

According to sources, Thackeray on Saturday, after felicitating the new-elected Sena MLAs, told them that he has more alternatives to forming a government in Maharashtra.

"The Shiv Sena and the BJP will form a government, keeping Hindutva as the central agenda. However, the government will be formed only on the basis of the 50-50 agreement that the BJP top leadership had promised. If they fail to do that, let me tell you, we have other alternatives before us," Uddhav said on Saturday.

Meanwhile, addressing BJP workers at a Diwali gathering in Mumbai, Fadnavis on Saturday said that the "BJP-led alliance" will provide a stable government.

The process of government formation will start after Diwali, Fadnavis said.

"The mandate is a clear majority for BJP, Shiv Sena, (and other allies) RPI, RSP, Shiv Sangram. The mandate will be respected. No one should have any doubt," he said.

"The BJP is the single-largest party as per the mandate. We will elect legislature party leader after Diwali and swearing-in of the new government will take place soon afterwards," he added.

Even though Fadnavis is yet to stake claim to form the government, sources said the swearing-in of the new Chief Minister and the cabinet is expected to take place at Mahalaxmi Racecourse in Mumbai next week.