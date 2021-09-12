Delhi CM blames previous governments for 'idiosyncratic drainage system', says revamping will take time

As parts of Delhi were flooded with heavy rainfall on Sunday (September 11) including the Indira Gandhi Airport (IGI) airport, the city recorded the highest annual rainfall in 46 years. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday (September 10) had issued an 'orange alert' for Delhi.

As the citizens of Delhi blamed the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal blamed the previous regimes for gifting the AAP government the problem of the 'idiosyncratic drainage system', that causes immense water-logging in the national capital during rains and its revamp will take time.

This remark came after the city came at a standstill situation with flights cancelled, streets, roads and underpasses waterlogged with no where to go. "We have said earlier as well that the drainage system throughout Delhi needs to be fixed. We got this idiosyncratic drainage system as a gift from the previous governments. It needs time. It was never worked upon by them earlier. But I can assure you that after some years, you won't see water-logging anywhere in Delhi," Kejriwal said while inaugurating a redeveloped stretch at Chandni Chowk on Sunday.

The IMD has issued a further warnings regarding the rainfall that Delhi may have to face in the coming days. According to the Public Works Department (PWD), over 350 complaints of water-logging from across the city were received on Saturday.

