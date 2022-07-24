Arpita Mukherjee's colleague describes the actor as 'beautiful, talented but overambitious'

Arpita Mukherjee has acted in six Odia films.

The Enforcement Directorate on Saturday arrested actor Arpita Mukherjee after Rs 20 crore was found at her house during a raid. The agency has linked the recovery of the money to West Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee and his alleged involvement with a school job scam.

Arpita Mukherjee, a small-time actor, had tried her hand at modeling. She appeared in several Odia films between 2008 and 2014.

She comes from a middle-class family that lived in Kolkata's Belghoria area. She did modelling since college. She was married to a businessman in Jhargram but she returned to Kolkata, news agency PTI reported.

Arpita Mukherjee has acted in six Odia films including 'Bande Utkala Janani', directed by Suvendu Swain, and Ashok Pati's 'Prem Rogi', both of which were box office hits.

She also co-starred with Chandrachur Singh in 2011 Kemiti a Bandhana. She also worked in several Bengali films, including 'Bhoot in Roseville', 'Jeena the endless love', 'Bidehir Khonje Rabindrahath', 'Mama Bhagne' and 'Partner'.

BJP leader and filmmaker Sanghamitra Choudhury said she had cast Mukherjee in three movies before 2013. She describes Mukherjee as a young, beautiful, and talented actor from a humble background.

She added, "Mukherjee was overambitious".

"I was totally taken aback to find her in such a mess. She might end up in jail. I feel sorry for her," she added.

On Saturday, Mukherjee said she had no association with any political party.

With inputs from PTI