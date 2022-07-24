Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

Arpita Mukherjee's colleague describes the actor as 'beautiful, talented but overambitious'

Arpita Mukherjee news: She comes from a middle-class family that lived in Kolkata's Belghoria area

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 24, 2022, 09:34 PM IST

Arpita Mukherjee's colleague describes the actor as 'beautiful, talented but overambitious'
Arpita Mukherjee has acted in six Odia films.

The Enforcement Directorate on Saturday arrested actor Arpita Mukherjee after Rs 20 crore was found at her house during a raid. The agency has linked the recovery of the money to West Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee and his alleged involvement with a school job scam.

Arpita Mukherjee, a small-time actor, had tried her hand at modeling. She appeared in several Odia films between 2008 and 2014.

She comes from a middle-class family that lived in Kolkata's Belghoria area. She did modelling since college. She was married to a businessman in Jhargram but she returned to Kolkata, news agency PTI reported.

Arpita Mukherjee has acted in six Odia films including 'Bande Utkala Janani', directed by Suvendu Swain, and Ashok Pati's 'Prem Rogi', both of which were box office hits.

She also co-starred with Chandrachur Singh in 2011 Kemiti a Bandhana. She also worked in several Bengali films, including 'Bhoot in Roseville', 'Jeena the endless love', 'Bidehir Khonje Rabindrahath', 'Mama Bhagne' and 'Partner'. 

BJP leader and filmmaker Sanghamitra Choudhury said she had cast Mukherjee in three movies before 2013. She describes Mukherjee as a young, beautiful, and talented actor from a humble background.

She added, "Mukherjee was overambitious". 

"I was totally taken aback to find her in such a mess. She might end up in jail. I feel sorry for her," she added. 

On Saturday, Mukherjee said she had no association with any political party. 

With inputs from PTI

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
6 times Janhvi Kapoor handled wardrobe malfunctions like a pro
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Happy Birthday Disha Patani: 6 times Malang star raised temperature in bikini
Vikram, KGF Chapter 2, RRR, Pushpa The Rise, Master: A look at recent South blockbusters
Speed Reads
More
First-image
16-year-old girl stabs a differently-abled man to death in Chhatisgarh
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.