ANSSI Wellness Center well known for Non Invasive and Non Surgical Spine Treatment

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 14: ANSSI Wellness Center organized the Annual Meet at The Thane Club. The American Non-Surgical Spine Institute's President Dr. Joseph Cammarta graced the occasion. To treat chronic neck and back pain non-surgically, Dr. Joseph Cammarta conducted numerous research studies and developed a therapy programme on spinal decompression in the US.

ANSSI Wellness is the fastest growing chain of spine clinics in India. Headquarter is at Mulund and all spine clinics at Mulund, Vashi, Kalva, Kalyan, Andheri, Kandivali, Nagpur, Nashik, Pune & Hyderabad.

Spinal decompression is used to treat a variety of spinal disorders such as bulging, herniated discs, protrusion, and extrusion, and so on. It is a non-invasive, non-surgical spine treatment that is inexpensive. Patients from India and abroad celebrated their recovery without the use of drugs, injections, or surgery.

ANSSI Wellness celebrated milestones and successes with patients, orthopaedic surgeons, physiotherapists, other staff, and well-wishers at the Company's Annual Meeting. Dr. Joseph Cammarata praised the Orthopaedics, Physiotherapists, and Other Staff for their efforts in avoiding thousands of spine surgeries and improving quality of life.

Having over 3500+ success stories since 2019, ANSSI Wellness is well known for successfully treating patients across the U.S., South Africa, Iran, Sri Lanka, Maldives, Tanzania, and Canada. ANSSI Wellness has several spine clinics across India and is headquartered in Mulund (Mumbai). With a more than 85% success rate, our goal is to provide pain relief at a fraction of the surgery cost.

According to Dr. Joseph Cammarata, Spinal Decompression Treatment has been used in developed countries such as the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada for over 40 years. Furthermore, multiple research studies on Spinal Decompression Treatments have been conducted by Harvard Medical School, Mayo Clinic, and John Hopkins, among other international institutions. Dr. Joseph Cammarata also stated that ANSSI Wellness plans to open 100 clinics across India in the next three years. The goal of ANSSI Wellness is to relieve pain in India and help people regain their healthy lives.

Located in Mumbai, ANSSI Wellness Center is Asia’s premier US-patented non-invasive spinal decompression center with a strong focus on pain relief, quality care, and better patient satisfaction. For more information, please visit https://www.anssiwellness.com/

