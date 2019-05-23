Headlines

India

Andhra Pradesh Assembly Results 2019: YSR Congress dethrones TDP with overwhelming win, Jagan to take oath on 30 May

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is likely to tender his resignation on Thursday.

DNA Web Team

Updated: May 23, 2019, 06:20 PM IST

The YSR Congress is set to wrest power in Andhra Pradesh with the party on course to secure a landslide win, leaving the ruling TDP way behind in the assembly elections. The Y S Jaganmohan Reddy-led YSRC is leading in 147 seats and TDP in 25, as per latest trends available with the Election Commission. 

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is likely to tender his resignation on Thursday 

Several top leaders of the Telugu Desam Party, including many ministers, are on the verge of defeat. Naidu is leading in Kuppam but his son and state IT Minister Nara Lokesh lagging behind by over 8,900 votes in Mangalagiri segment in his first electoral battle.

Jaganmohan Reddy is also leading in Pulivendula assembly segment.

State TDP president and minister K Kala Venkata Rao, ministers P Narayana, Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy, Ganta Srinivasa Rao, K Atchannaidu, K Ravindra, K Srinivasulu, N Amarnatha Reddy, P Pulla Rao, Bhuma Akhila Priya, N Anand Babu, Assembly Speaker Kodela Sivaprasada Rao, Deputy Speaker Mandali Buddha Prasad are trailing by considerable margins to their YSR Congress rivals in their respective constituencies. Other senior TDP leaders also look set to bite the dust.

Film star and MLA Nandamuri Balakrishna, however, is leading in Hindupur Assembly segment.

Jana Sena founder and film star Pawan Kalyan is trailing in the Bhimavaram and Gajuwaka segments he contested. 

The YSRC Legislature Party will meet here on May 25 to formally elect its chief Jaganmohan Reddy as leader, party sources said Thursday. Reddy will take oath as Chief Minister in the temple-town of Tirupati on May 30, the sources said.

