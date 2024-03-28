Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Gaya constituency Bihar Lok Sabha election 2024: Check polling date, candidates list, past election results

Amravati Lok Sabha constituency: Check polling date, candidates list, past election results

Inner Manipur Lok Sabha Polls 2024: Check key candidates, past results and other important details

The Sabarmati Report teaser: Vikrant Massey tries to expose 'hidden facts' of Godhra train burning, fans say 'superhit'

Rohit Sharma engages in heated chat with Akash Ambani after MI's second straight loss in IPL 2024

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Gaya constituency Bihar Lok Sabha election 2024: Check polling date, candidates list, past election results

Inner Manipur Lok Sabha Polls 2024: Check key candidates, past results and other important details

Rohit Sharma engages in heated chat with Akash Ambani after MI's second straight loss in IPL 2024

How early dinner benefits your digestion

Indian football players with most appearances

9 times side characters stole the show from leads in Bollywood films

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan celebrate Holi with friends, couple poses closely with Aaradhya

Kriti Kharbanda gets kiss from Pulkit Samrat, tears his clothes in fun pics from their ‘unconventional’ haldi ceremony

Kriti Kharbanda, Pulkit Samrat drop inside photos from their 'happening' reception, fans call them 'cutest couple'

Bigg Boss Winner Munawar Faruqui Detained By Mumbai Police After Raid At Hookah Bar | Mumbai News

US Bridge Collapse: 'I Was Really Scared', Local Shares Experience On Baltimore Mishap | Maryland

Meet Rumy Alqahtani, First Miss Universe Contestant From Saudi Arabia, Know All About Her

The Sabarmati Report teaser: Vikrant Massey tries to expose 'hidden facts' of Godhra train burning, fans say 'superhit'

Meet 90s' highest-paid actress, who was 'auctioned' by husband, quit acting at peak, still earns Rs 72 crore per year

Imtiaz Ali reveals this actor recommended Diljit Dosanjh for Amar Singh Chamkila: 'We were thinking...'

HomeIndia

India

Amravati Lok Sabha constituency: Check polling date, candidates list, past election results

Voting for the Amravati Lok Sabha Constituency Election 2024, slated for Phase 2, is set for April 26.

Latest News

Shweta Singh

Updated : Mar 28, 2024, 04:05 PM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The Amravati Lok Sabha constituency in Maharashtra holds one of the 48 seats in the region. Presently, it is represented by independent leader Navnit Ravi Rana. The Election Commission of India revealed the schedule for the Lok Sabha elections on March 16.

Voting for the Amravati Lok Sabha Constituency Election 2024, slated for Phase 2, is set for April 26. Counting of votes and result announcement for the same will take place on June 4.

Amravati Lok Sabha Election 2024 Candidates List

The notification of the election schedule kick-starts the process of filing nomination process for candidates from major political parties as well as independents. Some parties had already revealed their candidate lists before the polls were announced, while others revealed their candidates as the election progressed across phases. BJP has declared Navneet Rana from the Amravati Lok Sabha reserved (SC) seat in Maharashtra 

Amravati Lok Sabha Election past results

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the Amravati constituency in Maharashtra witnessed significant voter engagement. With a total of 1,113,853 eligible voters, the turnout stood at 60.76%. The winning candidate, Navnit Ravi Rana, secured 510,947 votes, claiming victory over the runner-up, Adsul Anandrao Vithoba, who garnered 473,996 votes. The victory margin amounted to 36,951 votes.

As the sitting Member of Parliament, Navnit Ravi Rana represented Amravati in Maharashtra during the 2019 elections.

 

 

 

 

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Mathura Lok Sabha Polls 2024: Check key candidates, past results and other important details

Aditi Rao Hydari, Siddharth say they are engaged, flaunt engagement rings day after reported wedding; see viral pic

CUET UG 2024 registration deadline extended: Check last date to apply

'Hardik Pandya will be....': Former India cricketer on MI captain's return at the Wankhede Stadium

Rohit Sharma engages in heated chat with Akash Ambani after MI's second straight loss in IPL 2024

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan celebrate Holi with friends, couple poses closely with Aaradhya

Kriti Kharbanda gets kiss from Pulkit Samrat, tears his clothes in fun pics from their ‘unconventional’ haldi ceremony

Kriti Kharbanda, Pulkit Samrat drop inside photos from their 'happening' reception, fans call them 'cutest couple'

IPL 2024 opening ceremony: Akshay Kumar, AR Rahman, Tiger Shroff to kickstart tournament; check full list of performers

Phir Hera Pheri, Ta Ra Rum Pum child star Angelina Idnani's transformation stuns fans: 'No less than Bollywood heroines'

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement