Amravati Lok Sabha constituency: Check polling date, candidates list, past election results

The Amravati Lok Sabha constituency in Maharashtra holds one of the 48 seats in the region. Presently, it is represented by independent leader Navnit Ravi Rana. The Election Commission of India revealed the schedule for the Lok Sabha elections on March 16.

Voting for the Amravati Lok Sabha Constituency Election 2024, slated for Phase 2, is set for April 26. Counting of votes and result announcement for the same will take place on June 4.

Amravati Lok Sabha Election 2024 Candidates List

The notification of the election schedule kick-starts the process of filing nomination process for candidates from major political parties as well as independents. Some parties had already revealed their candidate lists before the polls were announced, while others revealed their candidates as the election progressed across phases. BJP has declared Navneet Rana from the Amravati Lok Sabha reserved (SC) seat in Maharashtra

Amravati Lok Sabha Election past results

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the Amravati constituency in Maharashtra witnessed significant voter engagement. With a total of 1,113,853 eligible voters, the turnout stood at 60.76%. The winning candidate, Navnit Ravi Rana, secured 510,947 votes, claiming victory over the runner-up, Adsul Anandrao Vithoba, who garnered 473,996 votes. The victory margin amounted to 36,951 votes.

As the sitting Member of Parliament, Navnit Ravi Rana represented Amravati in Maharashtra during the 2019 elections.