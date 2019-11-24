Ajit Pawar thanks PM Modi, other leaders for wishes; says will ensure a stable government in Maharashtra

In a complete surprise, BJP's Devendra Fadnavis and NCP's Ajit Pawar took oath as chief minister and deputy chief minister of Maharashtra in the early hours of Saturday.

On Sunday, Pawar thanked all the leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, for their wishes on the appointment.

Taking to microblogging site Twitter, the NCP leader said that he will work hard for the people of Maharashtra.

"Thank you Hon. Prime Minister @narendramodi ji. We will ensure a stable Government that will work hard for the welfare of the people of Maharashtra", he said.

Pawar also thanked other leaders Amit Shah, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, Nirmala Sitharaman, Rajnath Singh, Smriti Irani, among others, for their wishes.

Earlier in the day, the Supreme Court issued notices to the central government, Maharashtra government, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, asking for relevant documents and letters of support by 10 AM on Monday from the MLAs that they are claiming support of. The Court also said that appropriate orders will be passed on Sunday, regarding the NCP-Congress-Shiv Sena's demand for an immediate floor test.

Also read Maharashtra Political Crisis: Congress MLAs shifted to JW Mariott hotel in Mumbai before SC hearing

The NCP-Shiv Sena-Congress had filed a plea in the court on Saturday that the invite sent to form the government to Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar was 'illegal', and sought quashing of the same. It also demanded an immediate floor test to avoid "further horse-trading" and a direction to the Maharashtra Governor to invite them to form the government under the leadership of Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray, saying they have the support of more than 144 MLAs.

BJP and Shiv Sena fought the elections together and had a comfortable majority to form the government but the two parties didn't reach any consensus on the '50-50 formula' that led to the break-up of ties.

President's rule was imposed on Maharashtra after no party was able to form the government even 20 days after assembly election results, which were declared on October 24.