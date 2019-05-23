Agra Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 UP: BJP's SP Singh Baghel wins by 2,11,546 votes

Agra Lok Sabha constituency

In 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP fielded SP Singh Baghel against Manoj Kumar Soni of the BSP and Preeta Harit of the Congress.



The constituency went to polls in the second phase of Lok Sabha election on April 18.

Election Results 2019

Satyapal Singh Baghel (BJP) - 646875 (56.48%), Manoj Kumar Soni (BSP) - 435329 (38.01%), Preeta Harit (Congress) - 45149 (3.94%)

Satyapal Singh Baghel (BJP)- 63278, (53.32%), Manoj Kumar Soni (BSP)-49716 (41.89%)

Constituency profile

The land of the Taj Mahal, Agra Lok Sabha constituency is one of the 80 seats in Uttar Pradesh. Ram Shankar Katheria, former Union Minister often in news for his controversial statements, won on a BJP ticket in 2009 and 2014. In 2014, he defeated Narayan Singh Suman of the BSP by over 3 lakh votes. Maharaj Singh Dhangar of the SP secured 1.34 votes and the third position.

Before the seat was reserved for candidates belonging to scheduled castes in the 2009 elections, actor-turned-politician Raj Babbar won from here twice - 1999 and 2004 - as Samajwadi Party candidate.

The Agra Lok Sabha constituency is part of Agra district in Uttar Pradesh, one of the most popular tourist destinations in the world. It comprises five Assembly constituencies - Etmadpur, Agra Cantt, Agra South, Agra North and Jalesar.

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: State Profile

In the last parliamentary elections in 2014, the BJP had won 71 seats in the state, securing 42.63 per cent of the votes. BJP ally Apna Dal bagged two more. The Samajwadi Party had won five seats with a vote share of 22.35 per cent. The BSP did not win any seat but secured 19.77 per cent votes. The Congress registered wins on two UP seats in 2014, bagging 7.53 per cent of the votes.

UP is facing a triangular battle between the BJP, the Congress and BSP-SP-RLD alliance. Under the alliance's seat-sharing formula, the Mayawati-led Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) is contesting on 38 Lok Sabha seats of the total 80 seats, Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party on 37 seats and the Chaudhary Ajit Singh's Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) on three seats. The alliance has left two for Congress' Sonia Gandhi (Rae Bareli) and Rahul Gandhi (Amethi).