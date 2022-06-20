Agnipath scheme: ‘Bihar burning, but Nitish Kumar and BJP are fighting’, says Prashant Kishor

File photo

The protests against the implementation of the Agnipath scheme have led to massive bouts of violence across the country, most notably in Bihar. The Agnipath protests in the state took a violent turn when several train coaches were burnt and instances of stone-pelting were noted in several cities.

In the middle of these violent protests against the Agnipath scheme, election strategist Prashant Kishor slammed BJP and RJD for their “fighting”. Slamming the Nitish Kumar government in the state, Kishor urged that people resort to a non-violent demonstration against the scheme.

Prashant Kishor wrote on Twitter, “The people of Bihar are bearing the brunt of the tussle between the JD(U) and the BJP. Bihar is burning and leaders of both the parties are busy fighting with each other on the issue of protests against Agnipath, instead of solving the matter.”

#Agnipath पर आंदोलन होना चाहिए, हिंसा और तोड़फोड़ नहीं।



बिहार की जनता #JDU और #BJP के आपसी तनातनी का ख़ामियाज़ा भुगत रही है। बिहार जल रहा है और दोनों दल के नेता मामले को सुलझाने के बजाए एक दूसरे पर छींटाकशी और आरोप प्रत्यारोप में व्यस्थ हैं। — Prashant Kishor (@PrashantKishor) June 19, 2022

His comment came a day after a fresh war of words between the JD(U) and the BJP started over the violent protests by job seekers in the state. Meanwhile, the BJP held the Nitish Kumar government responsible for its "inability to stop attacks" on the residences of saffron party leaders.

The house of Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Renu Devi and Bihar BJP president Sanjay Jaiswal were attacked by protestors during the demonstrations against the Agnipath scheme, prompting a sharp response from the Bhartiya Janta Party.

Bihar BJP chief Sanjay Jaiswal had on Saturday criticised the state government, alleging that its effort was "inadequate" to stop the violent protests in the state.

Reacting to Jaiswal's comment, JD(U)'s national chief Rajiv Ranjan alias Lalan Singh, said, “The central government took a decision. There are protests in other states too. Young people are concerned about their future, so they came out to protest. We can't accept violence. But the BJP should also listen to what is worrying these young people and their concerns. Instead, the BJP is blaming the administration.”

This comes as organizations have called for a bandh in Bihar to protest against the Agnipath scheme, and security has been beefed up in disturbed areas of the state. Further, the internet in several Bihar cities has also been suspended.

(With PTI inputs)

