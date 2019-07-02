'Against objectives for which plant was set up': Sonia Gandhi opposes move to privatise Rae Bareli coach factory

Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) chief Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday raised her voice against the privatisation of Rae Bareli coach factory while speaking in Lok Sabha.

Invoking former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, Sonia Gandhi said, "he (Nehru) had termed PSUs (Public Sector Undertaking) as 'temples of modern India'. It hurts to see that most of such temples are in danger today. Despite profits, their employees are not getting salary on time and they've been put in trouble to benefit some industrialists."

"That which is happening with HAL, BSNL and MTNL is no secret. I urge the government to protect the modern coach factory in Rae Bareli and other PSUs & give respect to the workers and their families," Sonia Gandhi added.

Further speaking on the matter, she said the employees of the coach factory has also not been taken into confidence. Privatisation will lead to several workers getting unemployed which is against the motive for which the factory was set up.

She also said that the factory set up during the UPA government is one of the most modern plant which manufactures good quality coaches in cheapest price.

Gandhi said privatization leads to priceless assets going to a few private hands at very cheap prices and thousands getting unemployed.

She also expressed unhappiness over BJP-led NDA government's decision to merge the rail budget with the general budget.

(With inputs from ANI)