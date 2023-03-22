Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia
topStoriesenglish

4-day-old baby dies after policeman steps on him during raid in Jharkhand

The incident created an uproar among the villagers who are demanding that a murder case be registered against the policemen.

Reported By:| Edited By: |Source: IANS |Updated: Mar 22, 2023, 07:15 PM IST

4-day-old baby dies after policeman steps on him during raid in Jharkhand
Image for representation (Pixabay)

A four-day-old baby died during a police raid which was conducted to arrest his grandfather in Jharkhand's Giridih district on Wednesday, after a policeman allegedly stepped on him. Chief Minister Hemant Soren has directed the police headquarters to probe the matter and initiate action. The incident took place in Kosogondodighi village of the district.

According to sources, a team led by Sangam Pathak, in-charge of Deori police station, reached the house of one Bhushan Pandey to arrest him in the wee hours. When the family members did not open the door, the team forcibly entered inside and a policeman climbed on the bed where the infant was sleeping and allegedly crushed him to death.

The police did not arrest Pandey after the incident and left the spot, said sources.

The incident created an uproar among the villagers who are demanding that a murder case be registered against all the policemen present in the team.

READ | Mercedes to bike, changing disguise: How Khalistani leader Amritpal Singh fooled police, escaped arrest

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Check the most expensive buys of Kiara Advani
Mom-to-be Gauahar Khan flaunts baby bump in heavy lehenga, netizens say 'mashallah'
From Devdas and Gulaal to Padmaavat, times when Bollywood films painted the screen red
XXX, Gandii Baat actress Aabha Paul shares sexy reels posing in bathtub, videos go viral
Dwarka Expressway: India's first urban expressway is under construction, see pics
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Apple iPhone update hints at new AirPods and case
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.