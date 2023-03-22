Mercedes to bike, changing disguise: How Khalistani leader Amritpal Singh fooled police, escaped arrest

Waris Punjab De chief and Khalistani leader Amritpal Singh (Photo - PTI)

Khalistani leader and Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh has been on the run for five days, as the Punjab Police has launched a manhunt to nab the fugitive, who is wanted on many criminal charges including kidnapping and attempt to murder.

Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh was very close to arresting but attempted to fool the Punjab Police and flee the scene when his convoy was interrupted by the authorities, leading to the arrest of around 78 members of his radical outfit.

Amritpal Singh has been on the radar of the authorities for promoting Khalistani activities across Punjab, and the police started searching for him soon after he along with his supporters stormed the Ajnala Police station with dangerous weapons, demanding the release of his aide Toofan Singh.

How did Amritpal Singh escape the police?

Amritpal Singh was travelling with many of his supporters when the Jalandhar Police intercepted his convoy in an attempt to arrest him. As many of the Waris Punjab De members ended up getting arrested, Amritpal managed to flee the scene with his expert tactics.

The CCTV footage revealed that Amritpal switched his vehicles and his disguise constantly as he was fleeing the police. He was first travelling in a Mercedes car, then he switched to a Maruti car, and soon he switched to a bike when he was last seen.

He was also quick to change out of his robes into a plain shirt to change his disguise and fool the police. It is being reported that he entered a gurdwara, held the sarpanch at gunpoint hid there for about 45 minutes before he changed his clothes again and fled.

Amritpal Singh also had food in the gurdwara, as confirmed by the people present inside, as he was threatening them with a weapon. Till now, 120 people associated with Amritpal and Waris Punjab De have been arrested.

The internet and mobile phone services have been suspended in Punjab to nab the Khalistani leader, while the police have urged the public to be on the lookout for him.

