36 PGIMER nursing students barred from leaving hostel for missing 100th episode of PM Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat'

Hospital authorities had made it compulsory for first and third year students to listen to the April 30 radio broadcast at the institute.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: May 12, 2023, 02:47 PM IST

36 PGIMER nursing students barred from leaving hostel for missing 100th episode of PM Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat' | File Photo
36 PGIMER nursing students barred from leaving hostel for missing 100th episode of PM Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat' | File Photo

Thirty-six students at Chandigarh’s PGIMER's National Institute of Nursing Education (NINE) are facing action for not attending an event where Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Mann ki Baat’ 100th episode was broadcast. The students were barred from leaving the hostel for a week.

It had been made compulsory for first and third year students to listen to the April 30 radio broadcast at the institute by hospital authorities. However, 36 girl students from NINE did not show up for the program. 

The authorities of the nursing college then issued an order on May 3 telling the students that they would not be allowed to step out of the hostel for a week. The penalised students include -- 28 from the third year and eight from the first year.

(Inputs from PTI)

Meet Strela Luwang, Manipur woman who fought epilepsy, rose to fame at Femina Miss India 2023
Step inside Ajay Devgn-Kajol, Nysa Devgan-Yug's luxurious Mumbai home 'Shivshakti'
Sonam Bajwa oozes oomph in wet look dress in hot photos on Instagram, fans call her 'a complete stunner'
Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan, Athiya Shetty, Khushi Kapoor, Alaviaa Jaffrey, attend Tania Shroff's birthday bash
Who is Aarti Mittal, actress and casting director arrested for allegedly running sex racket?
First-image
Gujarat: 3-storey building collapses in Vejalpur; 23 rescued, many feared trapped
