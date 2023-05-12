36 PGIMER nursing students barred from leaving hostel for missing 100th episode of PM Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat' | File Photo

Thirty-six students at Chandigarh’s PGIMER's National Institute of Nursing Education (NINE) are facing action for not attending an event where Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Mann ki Baat’ 100th episode was broadcast. The students were barred from leaving the hostel for a week.

It had been made compulsory for first and third year students to listen to the April 30 radio broadcast at the institute by hospital authorities. However, 36 girl students from NINE did not show up for the program.

The authorities of the nursing college then issued an order on May 3 telling the students that they would not be allowed to step out of the hostel for a week. The penalised students include -- 28 from the third year and eight from the first year.

(Inputs from PTI)