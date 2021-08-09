15-year-old kills mother with a karate belt, tries to pass it off as suicide

A 15-year-old girl from Navi Mumbai who recently cleared her SSC exam tried to strangulated her 40-year-old mother to death with a karate belt after a tiff over her studies, the police said on Monday (August 9).

The incident took place on July 30 where the girl tried to portray it as an attempt to suicide but the autopsy report confirmed it to be a murder said the investigating officer of Rabale Police Station, Assistant Police Inspector Dinesh Patil.

He also added, "There was an argument at home with the mother coaxing her daughter, who just cleared her SSC exams, to study well and take up a medical course, but the girl resented it and resorted to the extreme measure".

In an attempt to make it look like a suicide, the girl tried to lodge a police complaint against her mother last month, but the police summoned her parents, including her father who is a senior engineer with a private company, and counselled them.

On July 30, there was a brawl at her home over the subject of studies when the girl pushed her mother which made her fall on the floor which ended in serious trauma injuries, said another IO Avinash Mahajan.

After that, in a fit of rage, the girl allegedly choked her injured mother with a karate belt and dragged her body onto the bed, though it is not known if her 7-year-old younger brother was at home or not.

The girl later sent out a message from her mother's mobile to her maternal uncle, claiming her mother locked herself inside the bedroom, ostensibly to pass off the crime as a suicide.

After a week of investigation and trying to win over the girl's confidence, a woman constable was finally able to get the truth out of the girl where she confessed to the crime.

"The girl has admitted to the crime after a heated quarrel when she was in anger on July 30. Even the post-mortem report has confirmed that the cause of death was due to strangulation and the head injuries," Patil said.

The girl has been detained and will be produced before a Juvenile Board soon for further legal procedures, the police said, as the case revelations stunned the people of Navi Mumbai and around.