Lok Sabha Polls 2024 LIVE updates: Congress Working Committee to meet today to give nod to manifesto

India
The Congress Working Committee will meet today to approve manifesto for upcoming Lok Sabha polls.
The seven-phase Lok Sabha polls, the world’s biggest election exercise, will kick off on April 19 with the counting of votes set to take place on June 4 as Prime Minister Narendra Modi makes a bid for a third consecutive term in office.
Announcing the election schedule on Saturday, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said over 97 crore voters – 49.7 crore males and 47.1 crore females – were eligible to cast their vote in the polling process spread over 44 days and across 10.5 lakh polling booths.
The elections will begin on April 19 followed by subsequent phases on April 26, May 7, May 13, May 20, May 25, and June 1, Kumar said at a press conference.
The Congress Working Committee (CWC) is slated to meet on Tuesday to discuss the party's manifesto for the Lok Sabha polls that are scheduled to be held in seven phases beginning from April 19. The party's top decision making body is also expected to pass a resolution lauding former party chief Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, which started from Manipur on January 14 and ended in Mumbai on March 17.
The Congress' Central Election Committee (CEC) chaired by party chief Mallikarjun Kharge is also likely to meet to finalise the remaining candidates of the party for the seven-phase polls beginning April 19.
-ANI