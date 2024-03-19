Lok Sabha Polls 2024 LIVE updates: Congress Working Committee to meet today to give nod to manifesto

The Congress Working Committee will meet today to approve manifesto for upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

The seven-phase Lok Sabha polls, the world’s biggest election exercise, will kick off on April 19 with the counting of votes set to take place on June 4 as Prime Minister Narendra Modi makes a bid for a third consecutive term in office.

Announcing the election schedule on Saturday, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said over 97 crore voters – 49.7 crore males and 47.1 crore females – were eligible to cast their vote in the polling process spread over 44 days and across 10.5 lakh polling booths.

The elections will begin on April 19 followed by subsequent phases on April 26, May 7, May 13, May 20, May 25, and June 1, Kumar said at a press conference.