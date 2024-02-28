Twitter
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Opinion poll LIVE: BJP to get all 7 seats in Delhi, TMC leads in West Bengal

The opinion poll was conducted between February 5 and February 27 across 543 Lok Sabha seats.

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Feb 29, 2024, 04:46 PM IST | Edited by : Prashant Tamta

Ahead of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024, Zee News and Matriz conducted an opinion poll. According to this, NDA is expected to get 23 seats and Congress 5 seats in Karnataka. The opinion poll also shows that I.N.D.I.A alliance is projected to win all 20 seats in Kerala. The opinion poll was conducted between February 5 and February 27. In this poll, the opinions of 167,843 people across 543 Lok Sabha seats were gathered, including 87,000 men and 54,000 women. It is important to clarify that this opinion poll should not be interpreted as an attempt to influence the election in any manner.

Opinion Poll LIVE:

LIVE BLOG

  • 28 Feb 2024, 06:40 PM

    Who will win 7 Lok Sabha seats in Delhi?

    According to the opinion poll of Zee News Matriz, BJP can win all 7 seats of Delhi. AAP and Congress have teamed up for 7 Lok Sabha seats in national capital.

  • 28 Feb 2024, 06:38 PM

    BJP ahead in Himachal Pradesh

    Out 4 Lok Sabha seats, NDA may get 3 seats, INDIA alliance may get 1 seat.

  • 28 Feb 2024, 06:26 PM

    NDA is expected to win 45 out of 48 seats in Maharashtra, while I.N.D.I.A alliance may get 3 seats.

  • 28 Feb 2024, 06:10 PM

    TMC leads in West Bengal in Lok Sabha Elections 2024

    Mamata Banerjee's TMC will get 24 seats in West Bengal, BJP will get 17 seats and I.N.D.I.A. alliance is expected to get 1 seat, according to Zee News Matriz opinion poll. 

  • 28 Feb 2024, 06:01 PM

    Situation in Ladakh and Lakshadweep

    Zee News Matriz shows NDA is expected to win in Ladakh and I.N.D.I.A. is expected to win in Lakshadweep.

  • 28 Feb 2024, 05:59 PM

    Opinion polls show NDA's victory in 4 states/UTs

     

    NDA's victory is expected in Chandigarh, Andaman, Goa and Dadra-Nagar Haveli.

  • 28 Feb 2024, 05:53 PM

    Status of NDA, Congress in Tamil Nadu

    According to the opinion poll of Zee News Matriz, NDA is expected to get 1 seat and Congress to get 36 seats in Tamil Nadu.

  • 28 Feb 2024, 05:50 PM

    NDA, INDIA alliance in North East

    According to the opinion poll of Zee News Matriz, NDA will get 10 seats in North East and I.N.D.I.A alliance is expected to get 1 seat.

     

  • 28 Feb 2024, 05:45 PM

    No seats for BJP and Congress in Andhra Pradesh

    According to the opinion poll of Zee News Matriz, BJP and Congress are expected to get 0 seats in Andhra Pradesh. While YSRCP is expected to get 19 seats and TDP is expected to get 6 seats. 

  • 28 Feb 2024, 05:44 PM

    NDA to lead in Karnataka

    NDA is ahead in Karnataka with 23 seats and Congress is expected to get 5 seats, as per  opinion poll of Zee News-Matrize.

