Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Opinion poll LIVE: BJP to get all 7 seats in Delhi, TMC leads in West Bengal

The opinion poll was conducted between February 5 and February 27 across 543 Lok Sabha seats.

Ahead of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024, Zee News and Matriz conducted an opinion poll. According to this, NDA is expected to get 23 seats and Congress 5 seats in Karnataka. The opinion poll also shows that I.N.D.I.A alliance is projected to win all 20 seats in Kerala. The opinion poll was conducted between February 5 and February 27. In this poll, the opinions of 167,843 people across 543 Lok Sabha seats were gathered, including 87,000 men and 54,000 women. It is important to clarify that this opinion poll should not be interpreted as an attempt to influence the election in any manner.

Opinion Poll LIVE: