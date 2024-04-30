Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Live Updates: 'Fake videos being sold in Mohabbat ki dukaan...,' PM Modi attacks Opposition

30 Apr 2024, 06:10 AM

"No one trusts a coalition government...," PM Modi takes jibe on INDIA bloc

Batting for a third straight term, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during an exclusive interview with News18 said on Monday that the world will only trust a "stable government" with a mandate, adding that no one "trusts a coalition government."

In an interview with News18, the Prime Minister hit out at the INDIA bloc's "one-year-one-PM formula" by giving the example of the power-sharing formulas in states like Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh. Giving an analogy of sports, he said, "Even for a cricket team, you have to have a captain, even for a Kabaddi team, a name is given. You are not telling who will handle such a big country. That is when they have come up with a 'One Year, One PM' formula.

Every year, one new leader will take the oath as PM, make a new government and new cabinet. For five years, they will stay busy with the swearing-in events, while, the country will be busy with difficult events. Now can any country run like this?"

He also also cited an example of Congress leaders striking a deal to become chief ministers in their respective states after a certain period within the five-year tenure that led to their debacle in Madhya Pradesh.