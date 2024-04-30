Twitter
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Live Updates: 'Fake videos being sold in Mohabbat ki dukaan...,' PM Modi attacks Opposition

The third phase of the ongoing Lok Sabha elections will take place on May 7 across 94 Lok Sabha constituencies in 12 states and Union Territories (UTs).

Srishty Choudhury

Updated : Apr 30, 2024, 04:02 PM IST

The third phase of the ongoing Lok Sabha elections will take place on May 7 across 94 Lok Sabha constituencies in 12 states and Union Territories (UTs). States that are going to polls in this phase are Assam (4 seats), Bihar (5 seats), Chhattisgarh (7 seats), Goa (2 seats), Gujarat (26 seats), Karnataka (14 seats), Madhya Pradesh (8 seats), Maharashtra (11 seats), Uttar Pradesh (10 seats), West Bengal (4 seats), Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu (2 seats) as well as Jammu and Kashmir (1 seat). 

Here are the live updates:

 

  • 30 Apr 2024, 03:53 PM

    'Fake videos being sold in 'Mohabbat ki dukaan'...': PM Modi attacks Opposition 

  • 30 Apr 2024, 03:52 PM

    'When I speak of 'EK Bharat Shreshtha Bharat', the Prince of Congress suffers from fever': PM Modi at a rally in Maharashtra's Latur

  • 30 Apr 2024, 03:48 PM

    BJP will 'throw away' Constitution if it returns to power: Rahul Gandhi

  • 30 Apr 2024, 12:19 PM

    Kalaburagi, Karnataka: On JD(S) leader Prajwal Revanna's 'obscene video' case, Karnataka BJP president Vijayendra Yediyurappa says, "The stand of BJP is clear. No political party can support in this case and the state government (present Karnataka Congress govt) has already constituted an SIT, so the investigation will continue. Neither BJP nor JD(S) is supporting this case. Union Home Minister Amit Shah has categorically said that the BJP is with 'Matr shakti'; it's upto the sitting state government to take this investigation forward. I am even told that the JD(S) party is also taking a clear stand and they are going to expelled Prajwal Revanna..."

  • 30 Apr 2024, 11:33 AM

    On 'obscene videos' case involving JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna, former Karnataka CM and JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy says, "...We are not going to protect him, we will take severe action but the government's responsibility is more. Not only as an uncle but as a common man of the country we have to move further. This is a shameful issue, I am not protecting any person. We have fought against these kinds of illegal things. This is a serious issue. Who is running the government, they have to expose the real picture and the ground reality has to be exposed by the govt and not me..."

     

  • 30 Apr 2024, 10:45 AM

    Amit Shah on Prajwal Revanna's 'obsecene videos'



    On 'obscene videos' case involving JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna, Union Home Minister Amit Shah says, "BJP's stand is clear that we stand with the 'Matr Shakti' of the country. I want to ask Congress, whose government is there? The government is of Congress Party. Why they have not taken any action till now? We do not have to take action on this as this is a law and order issue of the state, state government has to take action on it...We are in favor of the investigation and our partner JD(S) has also announced to take action against it. Today there is a meeting of their core committee and steps will be taken..."

  • 30 Apr 2024, 08:17 AM

    Manish Tewari greets people as part of his election campaign

  • 30 Apr 2024, 07:03 AM

    BJP leader Dilip Ghosh alleges "deliberate" denial of permission for PM Modi's Bardhaman rally



    Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Dilip Ghosh on Monday claimed that the West Bengal government is not granting permission for the proposed public meeting to be addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 3 in Bardhaman.

    Ghosh, while speaking to the reporters here on Tuesday said that the BJP will be "forced" to go to court if permission is not given for the PM's rally."PM Modi will address a gathering on May 3 in Bardhaman. While searching for a suitable ground for their meeting, local BJP leaders have chosen two grounds. But permission is being deliberately not given for the meeting. We will be forced to go to court if permission is not given," Ghosh said. The date of voting for the Bardhaman-Durgapur Lok Sabha constituency is 13 May (Phase 4), as announced by the Election Commission of India.

  • 30 Apr 2024, 06:10 AM

    "No one trusts a coalition government...," PM Modi takes jibe on INDIA bloc

    Batting for a third straight term, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during an exclusive interview with News18 said on Monday that the world will only trust a "stable government" with a mandate, adding that no one "trusts a coalition government."

    In an interview with News18, the Prime Minister hit out at the INDIA bloc's "one-year-one-PM formula" by giving the example of the power-sharing formulas in states like Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh. Giving an analogy of sports, he said, "Even for a cricket team, you have to have a captain, even for a Kabaddi team, a name is given. You are not telling who will handle such a big country. That is when they have come up with a 'One Year, One PM' formula.

    Every year, one new leader will take the oath as PM, make a new government and new cabinet. For five years, they will stay busy with the swearing-in events, while, the country will be busy with difficult events. Now can any country run like this?"

    He also also cited an example of Congress leaders striking a deal to become chief ministers in their respective states after a certain period within the five-year tenure that led to their debacle in Madhya Pradesh.

     

