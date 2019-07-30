Wondering why Iron Man got a funeral in 'Avengers: Endgame' but Black Widow didn't? Russo Brothers answer your doubt

The makers of Avengers: Endgame gave everyone a major shock when they decided to kill the character of Black Widow along with that of Iron Man. Seeing their graph, people expected to see more of them in the coming series. It was thus unacceptable when the Russo brother decided to kill two favourite characters in Avengers: Endgame.

Russo Brothers, namely Anthony Russo and Joe Russo received criticism for not only killing the characters, but honouring only a single character with a funeral in Avengers: Endgame. Although Iron Man received a proper funeral from every member of S.H.I.E.L.D, it appeared that everybody almost forgot about Black Widow's sacrifice.

When asked about the same in an interview with Entertainment Tonight, the Russo brothers tried to justify their act by stating that the movie provided opportunity to give justice to only one character's funeral, and that had to be Iron Man since he won't be part of the series any more.

“When you’re dealing with storytelling real estate in a three-hour movie, there’s only so much of it, and someone else has another film coming, there’s always the opportunity to bring closure in that other movie. In this movie, we had to bring closure to Tony Stark,” said Joe in the interview.

Black Widow, featuring Scarlette Johansson as Natasha Romanoff, is slated to release on May 1, 2020.