Ryan Reynolds' mobile company to be sold for whopping Rs 11,000 crore, here's how much Deadpool star will make from deal

Mint Mobile, a company in which actor Ryan Reynolds is an investor, is being sold to telecom giant T-Mobile for a whopping $1.35 billion (approximately Rs 11,135 crore). The Deadpool star reportedly has a minority stake in the company and as per details available, he will stay on in his creative role ‘on behalf of Mint’.

On Wednesday, the actor took to Twitter and wrote, “I never dreamt I’d own a wireless company and I certainly never dreamt I’d sell it to T-Mobile. Life is strange and I’m incredibly proud and grateful.” Reynolds serves as a spokesperson in Mint Mobile. Reynolds had acquired a stake in Mint Mobile in December 2019 and called the decision ‘unconventional’ back then.

I never dreamt I’d own a wireless company and I certainly never dreamt I’d sell it to T-Mobile. Life is strange and I’m incredibly proud and grateful. #MintMobile — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) March 15, 2023

As per Yahoo, the star owns a 25% stake in Mint Mobile, which means he is set for a very heavy payday with the deal. A CNN report states that Mint’s parent company Ka’ena Coporations, and all their subsidies, will be bought by T-Mobile with a combination of 39% cash and 61% stock. Celebrity Net Worth has calculated that this means that Ryan Reynolds will receive $70 million in cash and over $200 million worth of T-Mobile stock post-tax from the deal.

The $270 million payday may well be the highest any actor has ever earned from a single business deal, and will make Reynolds one of the richest actors in the world. He is already on the list with a net worth of over $300 million as per Forbes but will climb the list further now.

Ryan Reynolds will reprise the anti-superhero Deadpool in next year’s Deadpool 3, which marks the merc with a mouth’s entry into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The film will also see Hugh Jackman return to play Wolverine for the first time in years.