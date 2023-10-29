Headlines

'Goodbye Chandler': Friends fans pour in emotional, heartbreaking tributes after Matthew Perry's shocking death

Sourav Ganguly pinpoints India's toughest ODI World Cup opponents

How Matthew Perry used battle with drug, alcohol addiction for good; lost 3 years' memory; spent Rs 75 crore to be sober

Cricket World Cup 2023: Pakistan penalized with 20 percent match fee deduction, here's why......

Memories linger as KL Rahul returns to Lucknow: "Main bhoolna chahta hu magar log bhoolne nahi dete"

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

'Goodbye Chandler': Friends fans pour in emotional, heartbreaking tributes after Matthew Perry's shocking death

Sourav Ganguly pinpoints India's toughest ODI World Cup opponents

How Matthew Perry used battle with drug, alcohol addiction for good; lost 3 years' memory; spent Rs 75 crore to be sober

Diabetes tips: 10 low-GI vegetables that won't spike your blood sugar

10 Birds that hunt snakes

Matthew Perry death: Funniest moments of Friends' Chandler Bing

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral photos of the day: Vijay Varma, Babil Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat look stylish in their outfits

In pics: Shehnaaz Gill raises the temperature in sexy backless bodycon dress at Thank You For Coming trailer launch

In pics: Shah Rukh Khan hosts Jawan success bash at Mannat; Deepika Padukone, Nayanthara, Atlee, Sanya Malhotra attend

Who are the 8 ex-Indian navy officers sentenced to death penalty in 'Espionage' case in Qatar?

Game-changer move: India ramps up border drone defense after Hamas attack on Israel

US destroys two Syrian facilities after its forces were attack more than 12 times | US vs Syria

'Goodbye Chandler': Friends fans pour in emotional, heartbreaking tributes after Matthew Perry's shocking death

How Matthew Perry used battle with drug, alcohol addiction for good; lost 3 years' memory; spent Rs 75 crore to be sober

Mouni Roy reveals how life has changed after Brahmastra, says Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt's film has 'given me lot of....'

HomeHollywood

Hollywood

How Matthew Perry used battle with drug, alcohol addiction for good; lost 3 years' memory; spent Rs 75 crore to be sober

Friends' Chandler Bing - Matthew Perry - lost three years of his life to addiction, spent millions getting sober and eventually became a celebrated champion of recovery.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 29, 2023, 09:03 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Matthew Perry, who died suddenly at the age of 54 on Saturday in Los Angeles, was more than just an actor. The star of Friends was the part-creator of Chandler Bing, one of the most iconic TV characters ever. Sure, Chandler was written by others but it was brought to life by Perry’s impeccable comic timing. But Perry’s influence in the real world went beyond the show. In the 90s, the star opened up about drug and alcohol addiction and championed for rehab, taking a big step in normalising talking about substane abuse and its treatment.

Matthew Perry’s drug and alcohol addiction

In 1997, Perry suffered a jet ski accident following which he became addicted to pain drug Vicodin, which was known for its addictive properties. The actor entered a 28-day rehab program the same year. Over the next three years, Perry struggled with drug and alcohol addiction, due to which his weight fluctuated, something that was apparent on Friends as well. The actor entered rehab again in 2001 for an addiction to Vicodin, methadone, amphetamines, and alcohol.

How addiction made Matthew Perry forget 3 years of his life

In subsequent years, when Matthew Perry began opening up about his battle with substance abuse, he revealed that he does not remember three years of his life from the 90s and early 2000s. He said he did not remember three season of working on Friends due to the tolls susbtances had taken on him. The actor also revealed that he spent an estimated $9 million (Rs 75 crore today) in various rehab facilities in a bid to get sober.

Matthew Perry becoming a champion of recovery and rehab

Perry successfully recovered from substance abuse in the mid-2010s. He became a spokesperson for the National Association of Drug Court Professionals and also received a Champion of Recovery award in May 2013 from the White House Office of National Drug Control Policy. The honour was given to him for running Perry House, a sober living home in his Malibu mansion.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Apple’s Shazam app rolls out new ‘Concerts’ section

Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s Vikrant Massey-starrer 12th Fail won’t be available on OTT till next year because…

Amazon Great Indian Sale 2023: Find best deals on office chairs with incredible offers

Australia vs New Zealand: David Warner surpasses Virat Kohli as ODI World Cup's all-time leading scorer

Sharad Purnima 2023: When to celebrate? Date, time, rituals, more

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Viral photos of the day: Vijay Varma, Babil Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat look stylish in their outfits

In pics: Shehnaaz Gill raises the temperature in sexy backless bodycon dress at Thank You For Coming trailer launch

In pics: Shah Rukh Khan hosts Jawan success bash at Mannat; Deepika Padukone, Nayanthara, Atlee, Sanya Malhotra attend

In pics: Ayushmann Khurrana, Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma, Sanya Malhotra, Mouni Roy, others dazzle at fashion awards

Karan Johar shares photos from 'madness and special' Kill TIFF premiere, calls Lakshya film 'blood-athon on steroids'

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE