How Matthew Perry used battle with drug, alcohol addiction for good; lost 3 years' memory; spent Rs 75 crore to be sober

Friends' Chandler Bing - Matthew Perry - lost three years of his life to addiction, spent millions getting sober and eventually became a celebrated champion of recovery.

Matthew Perry, who died suddenly at the age of 54 on Saturday in Los Angeles, was more than just an actor. The star of Friends was the part-creator of Chandler Bing, one of the most iconic TV characters ever. Sure, Chandler was written by others but it was brought to life by Perry’s impeccable comic timing. But Perry’s influence in the real world went beyond the show. In the 90s, the star opened up about drug and alcohol addiction and championed for rehab, taking a big step in normalising talking about substane abuse and its treatment.

Matthew Perry’s drug and alcohol addiction

In 1997, Perry suffered a jet ski accident following which he became addicted to pain drug Vicodin, which was known for its addictive properties. The actor entered a 28-day rehab program the same year. Over the next three years, Perry struggled with drug and alcohol addiction, due to which his weight fluctuated, something that was apparent on Friends as well. The actor entered rehab again in 2001 for an addiction to Vicodin, methadone, amphetamines, and alcohol.

How addiction made Matthew Perry forget 3 years of his life

In subsequent years, when Matthew Perry began opening up about his battle with substance abuse, he revealed that he does not remember three years of his life from the 90s and early 2000s. He said he did not remember three season of working on Friends due to the tolls susbtances had taken on him. The actor also revealed that he spent an estimated $9 million (Rs 75 crore today) in various rehab facilities in a bid to get sober.

Matthew Perry becoming a champion of recovery and rehab

Perry successfully recovered from substance abuse in the mid-2010s. He became a spokesperson for the National Association of Drug Court Professionals and also received a Champion of Recovery award in May 2013 from the White House Office of National Drug Control Policy. The honour was given to him for running Perry House, a sober living home in his Malibu mansion.