Matthew Perry health: Know all about FRIENDS actor's massive weight gain

American-Canadian actor Matthew Perry who played the iconic role of Chandler Bing in the popular show FRIENDS made headlines once in of his interviews. For years, there have been ups and downs in Matthew Perry's health.

The 53-year-old actor says that between 1994 and 2004, when he played Chandler Bing on Friends, his weight fluctuated between 128 and 225 pounds as a result of alcoholism and addiction. “You can track the trajectory for my addiction if you gauge my weight from season to season,” Perry writes. “When I’m carrying weight, it’s alcohol; when I’m skinny, it’s pills. When I have a goatee, it’s lots of pills.”

According to The New York Times, Perry has been sober for 18 months. Perry estimates that over the years, he has spent about $9 million on his sobriety. Perry describes in his memoir how he tracked his medication and would take an average of 55 painkillers every day.

He said, “When you’re a drug addict, it’s all math. I go to this place, and I need to take three. And then I go to this place, and I’m going to take five because I’m going to be there longer. It’s exhausting but you have to do it or you get very, very sick. I wasn’t doing it to feel high or to feel good. I certainly wasn’t a partier; I just wanted to sit on my couch, take five Vicodin and watch a movie. That was heaven for me. It no longer is.”

He further said, “Watch the final episode of season six and the first of season seven — the Chandler-Monica proposal episodes,” he writes. “I’m wearing the same clothes in both, since it’s supposed to be the same night, but I must have lost three and a half stone [50 pounds] in the off-season.”

Perry also reveals that he almost died in 2018 at 49 years old. “The doctors told my family that I had a two percent chance to live," he writes, explaining that his colon burst due to opiate overuse and he went into a coma for two weeks. He then spent an additional five months in the hospital, and underwent 14 operations as a result of his substance use. “That’s a lot of reminders to stay sober,” he says, calling attention to the scars on his stomach. “All I have to do is look down.”