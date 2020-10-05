Kim Kardashian West refutes divorce rumours with Kanye West with lovely photo

After unending rumours of Keeping Up With The Kardashians star Kim Kardashian West having her "divorce planned out" from Kanye West, the beauty mogul finally squashed those reports by posting a happy picture with her husband and kids on Instagram.

Since 2016, rapper Kanye has been struggling with bipolar disorder. In July this year, he was reportedly having a bipolar episode while he was campaigning for his presidential run. Most recently, in September, he wrote a note on Twitter addressing his oldest daughter, North West. He said that he could be murdered and she would be taken away from him. The tweet read, "WHEN PEOPLE THREATEN TO TAKE YOU OUT OF MY LIFE JUST KNOW I LOVE YOU."

After this several rumours floated saying that Kim is "looking for a way out", however, Kim shut down all the divorce rumors by posting a lovely, happy picture with her beau, who seems to be recovering from his bipolar episode.

The image also features the couple's 7-year-old daughter, North West, and 4-year-old son, Saint West.

Earlier, the SKIMS founder posted a couple of Instagram stories with her husband while attending a wedding in Los Angeles. Although she didn't show Kanye's face in the pictures, it was pretty clear that she was with him since she captioned the photo as "date night".

A few weeks back, an insider told US Weekly about the 39-year-old star, "She is deeply disappointed and sad because Kanye is struggling. It`s a vicious cycle that Kim has had success at interrupting successfully for months at a time."

The source said the 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star, 'isn't surprised' that West hasn't been "abidingbyo terms of his care plan that they discussed and attributes part of his downward spiral to the coronavirus pandemic."