'Jurassic World Dominion' concludes the Dino saga in epic way- Watch trailer

Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard are back with the newest and final chapter in the Jurassic saga with 'Jurassic World Dominion.' The upcoming science-fiction action film concludes the series in an epic way as it brings the original trio of 'Jurrasic Park,' Dr Alan Grant (Sam Neill), Dr Ellie Sattler (Laura Dern), and Dr Ian Malcolm (Jeff Goldblum) with the primary characters of 'Jurassic World.'

In the 2 min 51 seconds trailer we get to see the co-existence of dinosaurs and humans, and the struggle of both species to survive. The film follows the events of its prequel 'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom,' and now people are living under the threat from big dinos.

Watch the trailer here



The promo echoes Dr Alan Grant's famous one-line 'Life finds its way,' and we get a glimpse of how the dinos are attacking humans for their survival. Apart from some grand visuals of larger-than-life velociraptors, to Chris's thrilling bike chase in the streets with dinosaurs, the movie is expected to end the series with a bang.

As the promo progresses, we finally see an aged Dr Alan, reuniting with an aged yet pretty Dr Ellie for one-last adventure. Soon the world collides, Oven Grady (Chris) fights for survival with Alan, Ellie and Ian. As one mega velociraptor approaches them, both, Oven and Alan whisper 'Don't move' at the same time. With thrills and seamless humour, the film would be a complete entertainer.

A few weeks back the production house released a preview of the movie and it was received well by the fans. 'Jurassic World Dominion' is the third instalment of the 'Jurassic World' series and the sixth instalment in the overall Jurrasic series. The upcoming movie is directed by Jurassic World's director Colin Trevorrow, and the movie will release in cinemas on 10 June.