First Photos: Chris Hemsworth and Chris Pratt shoot for 'Thor: Love and Thunder' in striking costumes

'Thor: Love and Thunder' has been one of the most awaited films of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) and the first photos from its set in Sydney starring Chris Hemsworth and Chris Pratt were shared on Monday. The photos showed Thor, played by Hemsworth, and Peter Quill, played by Pratt, in dazzling costumes of their respective characters.

The images were obtained by the Daily Mail, and showed Thor and Quill/Star-Lord, filming a scene. Hemsworth wore blue jeans, a red vest, and long blonde locks. Actor Sean Gunn, who appears in the Guardians of the Galaxy films with Pratt, and a double for Karen Gillan's Nebula, suggesting a larger Guardians appearance in the film.

Check out the first photos from 'Thor: Love and Thunder' here.

As for the film, 'Thor: Love and Thunder' will be directed by Taika Waititi and will also feature Tessa Thompson and Natalie Portman. Christian Bale will appear as the villain and was recently spotted arriving in Australia for the film's shoot.

Also read Chris Evans' unseen photos shared by Kate Bosworth make netizens go weak in their knees

Earlier, during a press event, Thompson had said, "I've read the script. I can't tell you much. Lots of exciting text messages were exchanged between Natalie and me. We’re going to have fun. Taika is writing (and) directing. Some familiar faces. Some new people coming into the mix. Christian Bale is going to play our villain, which is going to be fantastic."

Meanwhile, Portman, who will essay the role of Jane Foster had said during a podcast, "I can't tell you that much. I'm really excited. I'm starting to train, to get muscles. If there can be all these female superheroes, the more of them they are, the better it is."

'Thor: Love and Thunder' is slated for a February 11, 2022 release date. Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe recently kicked off with the release of the Disney+ series 'WandaVision'.