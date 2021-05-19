'Black Panther' sequel will carry on Chadwick Boseman legacy: Angela Bassett

Angela Bassett feels 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' will do justice in honouring the memory of late actor Chadwick Boseman. Bassett, however, adds it will be a challenge matching the first 'Black Panther' film of 2018 that starred Boseman as the titular superhero.

"It's going to be interesting to surpass the cultural phenomenon that it was. It's going to be really interesting to see how we do that again," said Bassett, who plays Ramonda, Queen Mother of Wakanda and mother of Boseman's character T'Challa.

"It's going to be phenomenal and it's going to pay tribute, and it's going to carry on that legacy," she adds, according to a report in contactmusic.com.

Talking about her bond with Chadwick, the actress said they met much before they started shooting for the film.

"He could do anything he put his mind to. He could rap, he could dance like James Brown. He could hold the centre of a movie (as) the cinema's first black superhero. He could do it all and he can inspire us to live our best," she said.

Chadwick passed away on August 28, 2020, after losing battle with colon cancer. In a statement posted on his Twitter page, his family wrote, "It is with immeasurable grief that we confirm the passing of Chadwick Boseman. It was the honour of his life to bring King T’Challa to life in 'Black Panther'."

Boseman never spoke about his illness publicly and his death came as a shock to people across the globe. His final film is 'Ma Rainey's Black Bottom' which streamed on Netflix post his death.

(With inputs from IANS)