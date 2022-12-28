Avatar The Way of Water box office: James Cameron film crosses $1 billion mark in just 12 days

Avatar The Way of Water has become the third film to earn $1 billion this year

The juggernaut that is Avatar: The Way of Water refuses to slow down. The James Cameron film has now become the third release of 2022 to cross the $1 billion mark in gross worldwide earnings. The film has achieved this milestone in just 12 days. It is projected to finish as the highest grossing film of the year.

In India too, Avatar 2 has had a great run at the box office and is nearing the Rs 300-crore mark in terms of nett collections. In just 12 days, it has surpassed the India nett collections of all Bollywood films released this year, including Brahmastra, The Kashmir Files, and Drishyam 2. As per trade tracker Sacnilk, the film has earned Rs 275 crore nett in India in 12 days.

As per a Deadline report, the film had earned $955 million by Monday and after adding Tuesday’s gross figures, the film easily coasted past the billion dollar mark. The fact that it took Avatar 2 just 12 days to reach the milestone is praiseworthy. Of the two other films to do so this year, Jurassic World: Dominion took over four months to reach the figure and Top Gun: Maverick 31 days. Given that pace, Avatar 2 is expected to pip both these titles in gross earnings and maybe even join the elusive $2 billion club.

In India, with nett earnings of Rs 275 crore, The Way of Water has surpassed the India nett collections of all of the highest grossing Hindi films this year, including Brahmastra (Rs 269 crore), The Kashmir Files (Rs 252 crore), and Drishyam 2 (Rs 224 crore and counting). It has a shot at surpassing Avengers Endgame (Rs 373 crore) as the highest-grossing international film in India.