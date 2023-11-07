Headlines

Not Salman Khan, but this actor, singer, songwriter was Sooraj Barjatya's original choice for Prem in Maine Pyar Kiya

People swallow two polythene bags a year through microplastics, reveals study

Not only stubble burning, motor vehicles, Delhi's geography adds up to worsening air quality

Sam Bahadur trailer: Vicky Kaushal's portrayal of Sam Manekshaw has fans calling him 'greatest actor of his generation'

MedAlliance, a pioneering medical device startup, acquired by Cordis of USA in a landmark USD 1.135 billion deal

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Not Salman Khan, but this actor, singer, songwriter was Sooraj Barjatya's original choice for Prem in Maine Pyar Kiya

People swallow two polythene bags a year through microplastics, reveals study

MedAlliance, a pioneering medical device startup, acquired by Cordis of USA in a landmark USD 1.135 billion deal

8 foods that work as natural blood purifier

Youngest cricketers to hit century in World Cup history

Top self help books that can change your life

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Streaming This Week: Bambai Meri Jaan, Kaala, Bhola Shankar, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Mouni Roy sets the internet on fire in glittery little black dress, Disha Patani calls her 'super hot'

Multi-billionaire, lawyer, to actor: Famous people who dropped out of IIT and made it big in life

Bigg Boss 17: Neil-Aishwarya spat at each other, latter says 'shut your mouth'

Mizoram assembly polls 2023: CM Zoramthanga failed to cast his vote due to EVM malfunction!

Shocking! CRPF jawan on poll duty injured in IED blast in Chhattisgarh's Sukma | Election 2023

Sam Bahadur trailer: Vicky Kaushal's portrayal of Sam Manekshaw has fans calling him 'greatest actor of his generation'

Tiger 3 to have 24x7 shows in some territories; here's where you can watch Salman Khan-starrer before anywhere else

Sara Ali Khan spills beans about Orry's mysterious work profile, Ananya Panday consults him for...

HomeHealth

Health

MedAlliance, a pioneering medical device startup, acquired by Cordis of USA in a landmark USD 1.135 billion deal

MedAlliance, the visionary Swiss-based medical technology company has announced the successful acquisition by Cordis, a transaction valued at USD 1.135 billion (Rs. ~ 10,000 Crores). Know details here.

article-main
Latest News

Priyanshi Lal

Updated: Nov 07, 2023, 06:16 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

MedAlliance, the visionary Swiss-based medical technology company, is delighted to announce the successful acquisition by Cordis, a transaction valued at USD 1.135 billion (Rs. ~ 10,000 Crores). This union represents a remarkable milestone in the realm of medical innovation, furthering our shared commitment to addressing global healthcare challenges.
 
Amit Bohora, an early MedAlliance partner, who diligently helped steer this transaction from its inception to its conclusion, hails this acquisition as a testament to our unwavering dedication to serving patient benefit and humanity's medical needs.
 
"MedAlliance, a pioneer in drug device combinations, has harnessed innovation to provide a ground-breaking solution - the patented Sirolimus Drug Eluting Balloon, Selution SLR. This innovation ensures the effective delivery of the necessary medication while leaving nothing behind, revolutionizing the landscape of stent less PCI angioplasty. With Cordis, a vanguard in the field that introduced CYPHER Drug-Eluting Stents in 1999, championing this innovation is the logical progression. MedAlliance’s years of research, coupled with ongoing and successful clinical studies in Asia, Europe and the United States, has resulted in CE mark approvals and four breakthrough US FDA IDE indications." cites Mr. Amit Bohora.
 
“Amit has been a key contributor since foundation to MedAlliance’s business and he has been an intricate part of our success, advising management and leading the worldwide commercial team, as well as the Asian clinical team.  He was responsible for several important studies, including leading the Indian coronary study used for CE mark approval and has assisted in fund raising and led the commercial transition of MedAlliance integration into Cordis.” said Mr. Jeffrey Jump, Founder, Chairman and CEO of MedAlliance.
 
At the core of this achievement lies MedAlliance's ground-breaking creation – the Sirolimus Drug-Eluting Balloon (DEB), renowned as Selution SLR. This transformative technology is poised to impact the lives of millions around the world.
 
“I have known Amit for over two decades, he has played an important role in creating and bringing to market an innovative technology that has a potential to serve millions of patients in this exciting era of Stentless Angioplasty. With first-hand experience coupled with impressive clinical outcomes, SELUTION SLR in India, Japan and Europe. This technology has the distinct opportunity to change the treatment paradigm for patients suffering from Cardiovascular and Peripheral Disease” commented Dr. Praveen Chandra- Chairman - Interventional & Structural Heart Cardiology, Medanta Hospital, India.
 
MedAlliance, with its manufacturing facility in the United States and cutting-edge research and development centers in Switzerland and Singapore, specializes in pioneering technology and the commercialization of advanced drug-device combination products, initially tailored for coronary and peripheral artery diseases. Currently, more than 1,700 patients, out of a planned 3,326, have been enrolled in a ground-breaking Coronary randomized controlled study, designed to compare SELUTION SLR with any limus Drug-Eluting Stent (DES), with the aim of demonstrating the superiority of SELUTION SLR DEB over DES. SELUTION DeNovo, the largest DEB study ever initiated, holds the potential to redefine medical practice. Furthermore, following successful in human trials in Asia, this ground-breaking product is being embraced by distinguished cardiologists and esteemed specialty hospitals in India and rest of the world. 40,000 patients worldwide have benefited from this technology.
 
“With over two decades of experience in healthcare and medical technology, spanning strategy, research, and business, Mr. Amit Bohora has been instrumental in vision of making this transformative technology accessible worldwide, as I am sure he will do for many companies in the future”, said Jeffrey B. Jump, founder, Chairman and CEO of MedAlliance.
 
"With over 100 million diabetic patients, India stands at the threshold of a medical technology revolution, a trillion-dollar opportunity. The nation's burgeoning healthcare sector not only fuels economic growth but also benefits from a positive funding environment. In a country boasting one of the world's largest cardiovascular patient population, this is the next frontier of growth in healthcare. The Indian medical device industry, already valued at 90 Thousand Crore Rupees  (11 Billion USD), is projected to surge to 3.6 Lakh Crore Rupees (44 Billion USD) by 2030, underscoring the immense potential and vitality of the healthcare landscape in India." added Mr Amit Bohora.
 
The acquisition of MedAlliance serves as an indomitable reminder that extraordinary products, when aligned with the noble mission of enhancing human lives, should be made universally available. Cordis will play a pivotal role in the marketing, distribution, and global accessibility of this revolutionary Drug-Eluting Balloon. As the company continues its journey toward securing US FDA Investigational Device Exemption (IDE) approvals, it stands on the precipice of delivering profound impact to millions of lives in the immediate future.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

12th Fail box office collection: Vikrant Massey's film maintains strong grip in second week, mints over Rs 21 crore

Japanese Ambassador enjoys biryani in Lucknow, describes it 'simply the best'

World’s richest man Elon Musk may bring 687 billion dollar Tesla brand to India next year, new report suggests

'If Elvish Yadav is…’: Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar on snake venom supply case

After ‘different ball’ claim, Hasan Raza alleges BCCI of manipulating DRS

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Streaming This Week: Bambai Meri Jaan, Kaala, Bhola Shankar, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Mouni Roy sets the internet on fire in glittery little black dress, Disha Patani calls her 'super hot'

Multi-billionaire, lawyer, to actor: Famous people who dropped out of IIT and made it big in life

Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: 5 iconic Ganpathi temple to visit in India

In pics: Salman Khan, Karan Johar, Pooja Hegde arrive for Ganpati Darshan at Arpita Khan-Aayush Sharma's home

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE