Delhi cold wave: NCR sees surge in brain stoke cases, know early symptoms and how to keep yourself safe

Delhi NCR has seen a surge in brain stoke cases due to cold wave

The residents of Delhi have been warned about the drop in temperature in the coming week, despite the brief respite from the cold wave conditions in the national capital. It is expected that the minimum temperature in Delhi will drop to 3-5 degrees Celsius.

Delhi has reportedly recorded its third worst cold wave in the last 23 years, with the minimum temperature in the city dropping to as low as 1.9 degrees Celsius, with a thick blanket of fog enveloping the national capital.

Now, experts have revealed that since the cold wave and extreme winter chill in Delhi began, the city and nearby places have seen a hike in severe health issues such as heart attacks, high blood pressure, and brain strokes.

According to Dr. Suresh Kumar, Medical Director, Lok Nayak Jai Prakash (LNJP) Hospital, "We are getting approx 10-15 percent more patients of heart attacks, brain strokes and high blood pressure especially during early hours because of the cold waves for 12 days and the most affected age group is between 50-70 yr old."

The temperature in Delhi is set to experience another drop soon, here is all you need to know about brain strokes and how to keep yourself safe.

What is a brain stroke? Know early symptoms

A brain stroke occurs when your brain experiences damage due to the lack of proper blood flow. This is common during the winters as extreme cold can alter your blood pressure, which in turn can lead to reduced blood flow in the brain.

The early warning signs and symptoms of brain stroke are numbness in limbs or face, problems in talking and movement, sudden dizziness, stiff muscles, and sudden paralysis on one side of the body. You can also have blurred or double vision, as well as slurred speech.

How to protect yourself from brain stroke?

This winter, there are several ways that you can prevent yourself from a potential brain stroke. Doctors recommend that you wear several layers while going out, and try to stay inside the house as much as you can. You need to have a healthy diet that keeps your blood pressure normal and limits your alcohol consumption.

It is advisable to regularly indulge in physical activities and maintain a proper weight this winter. Also, keep a check on your cholesterol and blood pressure.

READ | Delhi temperature likely to touch zero, Gurugram -1 degree Celsius, says weather expert