Covid 4th wave: XE spreads 10% faster than Omicron, symptoms to look out for

The new Covid variant, XE has arrived in India with the first reported case in the financial capital Mumbai. The XE variant was found in a 50-year-old South African costume designer, who came to Mumbai on February 10. Initially, she did not show any symptoms.

However, after her sample went for genome-sequencing it was found that she was infected with Omicron XE. The Maharashtra government issued a statement saying that there has probably been an influx of Omicron XE in Mumbai. The new variant XE is a combination of two sub-variants of Omicron, BA.1 and BA.2.

In many countries like Britain, the infection is spreading rapidly this time. Meanwhile, the health experts sought to downplay apprehensions centred around XE and said despite being around since January, the strain has not propelled a surge in cases like Omicron, but advised strict adherence to Covid-appropriate behaviour.

What are the symptoms of Omicron XE?

1. As far as its symptoms and severity are concerned, some people infected with the Omicron XE variant may have mild symptoms and some cases may be of severe nature.

2. Severity of this virus is largely dependent on vaccination. Those who have been vaccinated may have mild symptoms. Symptoms can be severe in those without vaccination.

3. Symptoms of the XE variant may include fever, sore throat, cough and cold, skin irritation, gastrointestinal distress, among others.

4. There is no evidence yet that XE variant of Covid-19 is more severe, so far all variants of Omicron have appeared to be less severe.

5. UK Health Protection Agency says XE causes symptoms like runny nose, sneezing and sore throat, unlike the original strain causing fever and cough with taste and smell loss.

6. Early indications suggest that XE can spread about 10% faster than other Omicron mutations.

7. According to the World Health Organisation, the new XE variant is a mutant hybrid of two other Omicron variants, BA.1 and BA.2 and is responsible for the global spread of cases.

8. The World Health Organisation has said that the new mutant is about 10% more transmissible than BA.2 sub-variant of Omicron.

9. Although there are currently few cases of XE worldwide, its extremely high transmission potential could mean that it becomes the most dominant strain in the near future.

10. A recent WHO report states that XE (BA.1-BA.2), was first detected in the UK on January 19 and less than 600 sequences have been reported and confirmed.

11. It said, "Estimates for the opening day indicate a community growth rate of 10 percent compared to BA.2, however, this requires further confirmation."

12. The UK's Health Protection Agency said that as of March 22, 637 cases of XE had been detected in England.

13. The XE variant has also been detected in Thailand and New Zealand. WHO said that more data needs to be considered before saying anything about the mutation.

(With Agency Inputs)