30,000 children will be born every year from 'artificial womb facility', watch video

Representational image

A big disclosure has been made regarding the concept of the world's first 'artificial womb facility'. The facility, called ActoLife, claims to 'produce' up to 30,000 babies every year. The word 'production' has been used deliberately for this convenience. An animation video has been released regarding this by Yemeni molecular biotechnologist Hasham Al-Ghaili. People are shocked to see this video on the internet. The video looks like a science fiction film.

According to the report of Super Innovators, this facility is not actually present at the moment. But it has been claimed in the video that the purpose of this facility is to help countries suffering from population decline. In the 8:39 minute animation video, it has been claimed that this facility will be completely powered by renewable energy. Along with this, it has also been said that there will be a large number of pods or artificial wombs in the laboratory for the Actolife facility. Children will be brought up inside it.

In the released video, it is stated by the voiceover that Ectolife allows infertile couples to conceive a child and become the true parents of their child. Also, it is similar to the solution for women whose uterus has been removed through surgery due to cancer or other complications. It is also mentioned in the video that there are 75 laboratories in this facility. In this laboratory, 400 pods are capable of growing artificial uterus.

The video further states that the pods have been designed to mimic the conditions inside the mother's uterus and adapt to the unborn child. Along with this, the Growth Pods will also have sensors that will monitor the baby's vital signs such as heartbeat, blood pressure, breathing rate and oxygen saturation. The video claims that such a fetus can also monitor for any possible genetic abnormalities.

In vitro fertilization (IVF) technology is used to create sperm and eggs from these growth pods and then select genetically superior embryos. According to the video, 'any characteristic' of a child such as hair colour, eye colour, height, intelligence and skin tone can also be genetically edited through more than 300 genes.