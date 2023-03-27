Explained: Who is Atiq Ahmed? Know connection to Umesh Pal murder case, why he is being shifted to UP's Prayagraj jail

Atiq Ahmed, a former Samajwadi Party MLA and MP who moved to politics after being a gangster in India, was born on August 10, 1962. It is a record that he was elected to the legislative assembly from the Allahabad West constituency five times in a row. He is in news currently after he is being shifted to Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj jail, he voiced concern for his safety shortly after leaving the Sabarmati central jail in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, on Sunday.

Why was Atiq Ahmed arrested?

Atiq Ahmed and his gang were arrested for killing Umesh Pal on 24th February 2023. Umesh Pal was a five-term MP who served intermittently in the Apna Dal, a party allied with the BJP, and the Samajwadi Party (SP) between 2004 and 2009. He was also accused of participating in a number of crimes, such as murders and kidnappings.

Being the main witness in the Raju Pal murder case, Umesh Pal was under threat from the Atiq Ahmed gang. Mohammad Sajar, an old friend and neighbour of Umesh Pal, turned became an informant for the Atiq Ahmed gang, making it impossible for Umesh Pal to stay on the lookout for any potential attacks.

Why is Atiq Ahmed shifted to UP’s Prayagraj jail?

The Prayagraj Court ordered that all accused in the Umesh Pal case appear before it on March 28. At that time, the court would probably issue a ruling on the 2007 kidnapping case of Umesh Pal. Ashraf, one of Atiq Ahmed's brothers, is among the ten people charged in the case.

Report card of Atiq Ahmed and his family:

According to the Uttar Pradesh police, Atiq Ahmed, a former mafia member who is now a politician, has more than 160 criminal complaints filed against his family. Atiq has been named in 100 cases, compared to 52 instances against his brother Ashraf, three cases against his wife Shaista Praveen, and four and one cases each against his kids Ali and Umar Ahmad.

Atiq and his family's assets worth Rs 11,684 crore have been seized, and 54 of his cases are currently being heard in various courts. Atiq and his colleagues have lost Rs 1,200 crore annually as a result of the state government's efforts to tighten the noose around the mafia.