How Canada became hub of anti-India activities, safe haven for separatists? Factors explained | Photo: AP

Canada has the second largest Sikh population in the world after India, and hence ever since the Khalistan separatist movement started in Indian Punjab, Canada has been in the news. No one had an idea in 1897 when RMS Empress of India, a merchant ship, landed in Vancouver with the first lot of Sikh people from India that they would become a prominent community in the country. In the last 125 years, almost five to six generations of Sikh community have flourished in Canada having strong representation in all fields of governance.

When in 1980, Khalistan movement started to deepen its roots in Punjab, its direct links were traced to Canada. On 23rd June 1985, when Air India flight IC-182 was bombed near Ireland, it became clear that the roots of the Anti-Indian separatist movement in Canada have grown to a stage when it’s impossible to contain. Ever since then, Canada has been an important center point for Anti-Indian activities especially by Khalistani separatists nurtured by Pakistani ISI. This was evident from the fact that when US based separatist organization Sikh for Justice (SFJ) started their so-called Referendum 2020, the first conference took place in Toronto-Canada itself. There are strong reasons why Canada is becoming an international hub of the Anti-India movement as well as a safe haven for criminals. Let’s understand that.

1. Becoming hub of Separatists: During the eighties and nineties when Sikh movement was at its peak in Indian Punjab, it needed funds, support and people who could formulate their strategy for them. Canada proved to be an ideal place which had a similar ratio of Sikh population as India and strong anti-Indian sentiments fueled by Pakistan ISI and separatists who ran away from India to seek shelter. An important factor for them to take shelter in Canada itself was that the Canadian laws were so weak that it was difficult to prosecute anyone who has committed a crime elsewhere.

Pakistan ISI was quick in realizing this and started sending key separatist leaders who were stationed in Pakistan to Canada and established a link with the Sikh population there. It achieved two objectives. First is that since these separatists were not operating from Pakistan, hence there cannot be a direct blame on ISI and second is that they were able to collect and fund the movement from the rich Sikh community staying in Canada. India was in political doldrums for over two decades and due to weak foreign policy, could not put a check on this. As a result, the separatist movement has grown exponentially now.

2. Political compulsions of Justin Trudeau: Recent events suggest that there is a serious political compulsion on Justin Trudeau, the current Prime Minister of Canada, due to which he is not only silent over the separatist movement but also seen attending their functions. During the 2019 Canadian federal elections, Justin Trudeau’s Liberal Party got 157 seats which was 13 seats less than the majority. To form the government, it had to seek support from the “New Democratic Party” which is led by Jagmeet Singh Dhaliwal, a separatist whose visa was denied by the Indian government in 2013.

Today, the New Democratic Party is ruling British Columbia, the province with highest percentage of Sikh population in Canada and is the major opposition party in Alberta, Ontario, Manitoba and Saskatchewan, the provinces with prominent Sikh population. Under such compulsions, it is obvious that in order to secure his political position, Trudeau is left with no option but to ignore anti-India voices in Canada.

3. Attitude of Canadian authorities: Despite the fact that India signed an extradition treaty with Canada on 6th Feb 1987, very little progress has been made in this regard. The reason is the Canadian laws which have so many loopholes that it is very easy for any criminal to pass through the eyes of Canadian authorities. As a result, renowned separatist leaders including Khalistan Tiger Force Chief Harjeet Singh Nijjar, Arshdeep Singh Arsh, Gurpatwant Singh Pannu and many others including the murderer of famous Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala- Goldy Brar are enjoying safe haven in Canada.

Any extradition request made by Indian authorities is put in the trash. Indian Foreign Minister Mr S Jaishankar has reiterated many times that Canada needs to obey bilateral extradition treaties and Vienna convention but there is no effect on the Canadian authorities.

4. Deep entrenchment of drug cartels in Canadian Law enforcement agencies: After fugitives found that they can have a safe haven in Canada, they started running their activities including drug business from Canada. In addition to these fugitives, a significant number of Pakistani nationals who migrated to Canada in the early nineteenth century have also become part of these cartels for easy money. They started channelizing the drugs coming from Afghanistan, America, and Latin America to their network in India & Europe with the help of Pakistan ISI. These cartels were established by Pakistan ISI in the nineties to fund the separatist movement in Indian Punjab.

Over the years, these cartels have penetrated deep into the Canadian system. Their influence over law enforcement agencies is so high that when on 19th March 2023, an event in Surrey, British Columbia to honor Indian High Commissioner Mr. Sanjay Kumar Verma was canceled amid anti-Indian protests, Canadian police were totally silent and took no step to facilitate his security and as a result, an independent journalist was assaulted by separatists.

Separatist leaders roaming freely as part of the government, weak extradition laws, indirect support of the Canadian Prime Minister, easy money from the drug cartels and total ignorance from law enforcement agencies have given rise to a strong anti-India sentiment in Canada. It has become a safe haven for terrorists, criminals and drug cartels and an immediate stop at these activities needs to be brought by the Canadian government.

It’s now or never. No country should allow its land to be used against another democracy and Canada should follow this principle. In case they do not, they will fall victim to it too like Pakistan. For over four decades, Pakistan exported terror to the rest of the world and now the same terror is shaking the very foundations of the country. Canada should understand this too. Today the separatists who are speaking against India will stand against it too tomorrow.