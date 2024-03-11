DNA Explainer: What factors are responsible for massive water crisis in Bengaluru?

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

After winning 7 Oscars, Christopher Nolan, Murphy's Oppenheimer to finally release on OTT; know when, where to watch

Rakul Preet Singh recalls dad grilling Jackky Bhagnani in first meeting: 'My food got stuck in my throat' | Exclusive

Gautam Adani discusses semiconductors, AI with Qualcomm CEO Cristiano Amon, shares post on X

What is the price of a private jet? Besides Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata, who are the other owners of private jet in India

Meet Reliance’s highest paid employee, gets more than Rs 240000000 salary, he is Mukesh Ambani’s…

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

After winning 7 Oscars, Christopher Nolan, Murphy's Oppenheimer to finally release on OTT; know when, where to watch

Rakul Preet Singh recalls dad grilling Jackky Bhagnani in first meeting: 'My food got stuck in my throat' | Exclusive

Gautam Adani discusses semiconductors, AI with Qualcomm CEO Cristiano Amon, shares post on X

Signs of insulin resistance in your body

Indians who won Oscars

How much did it cost to build the Great Wall of China?

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Writer-actor Sukhmani Sadana ties the knot with producer Sunny Gill, shares dreamy wedding photos

Rakhi Sawant's ex-husband Adil Khan Durrani ties the knot with Bigg Boss 12-fame Somi Khan, calls it his 'first wedding'

Happy Women's Day 2024: Female athletes who broke barriers and set records to inspire worldwide

Adult Film Star Sophia Leone Dead At 26, Found Unresponsive; Fourth Industry Death In Three Months

Indians Duped To Work For Russian Army, MEA Says, 'Matter Strongly Taken Up With Moscow

Israel-Hamas War: 5 Killed, Several Injured As Parachute Fails To Open During Aid Drop In Gaza

After winning 7 Oscars, Christopher Nolan, Murphy's Oppenheimer to finally release on OTT; know when, where to watch

Rakul Preet Singh recalls dad grilling Jackky Bhagnani in first meeting: 'My food got stuck in my throat' | Exclusive

Meet Kamal Haasan’s heroine, who changed religion to get married, husband snatched all her properties, died due to...

HomeExplainer

Explainer

DNA Explainer: What factors are responsible for massive water crisis in Bengaluru?

Bengaluru is facing a severe water shortage and residents are complaining that water tanker companies are charging high prices, taking advantage of the water crisis.

Latest News

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Mar 11, 2024, 12:46 PM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Residents of Bengaluru are grappling with a severe water crisis. As there is no respite from the water crises in the city, residents have asked the administration for work-from-home and online classes for students to save water till the monsoon arrives in the city. 

Bengaluru has access about 1850 million litres per day (MLD) and requires at least 1680 MLD more to meet its water needs. 

Residents in Bengaluru are complaining that water tanker companies are charging much higher fees, taking advantage of the severe water shortage. To address this matter, the Karnataka government has implemented several initiatives.

Factors related to the Water Crisis in Bengaluru

There are several factors contributing to the water problem in Bengaluru, such as insufficient precipitation, diminishing groundwater levels, poor planning of infrastructure, and the impact of water tanker operations. 

A severe drought mostly affects the IT hub, causing the Cauvery River's water levels to drop due to low rainfall. This scarcity affects irrigation as well as drinking water. In addition, the dryness of Bengaluru's borewells has been exacerbated by the absence of rain in recent months.

The Cauvery River is the main source of water for the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB), which is in charge of the city's water supply. Boreal wells or tanker water are the only sources of water for areas lacking Cauvery water connections.

Bengaluru locals are alleging that water tanker companies are exploiting the paucity of water by demanding exorbitant charges. A 1000-liter water tanker used to cost between Rs 600 and Rs 800, but now it exceeds Rs 2000.

Bengaluru, which was formerly referred to as the 'garden city' and 'pensioner's paradise' due to its mild climate, has rapidly become more urbanised, albeit at a tremendous environmental cost.

According to research conducted by the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), the city has lost 79% of its water bodies and 88% of its green cover during the past 40 years, while the area covered in concrete has grown by an exponential amount.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Ramadan 2024: When crescent moon will be visible in India? Know date, rituals and more

Meet world’s richest beggar, owns flats worth Rs 1.4 crore in Mumbai, has invested in shops, his net worth is...

Canada, Sweden resume UNRWA funding after pause over terror allegations against staff

This legendary actor bought land for Rs 1.5 lakh to build studio, it is now worth Rs 650 crore, faced controversy when..

'No bill, no chicken': Customer's hilarious request to Zomato leaves internet in stitches

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Writer-actor Sukhmani Sadana ties the knot with producer Sunny Gill, shares dreamy wedding photos

Rakhi Sawant's ex-husband Adil Khan Durrani ties the knot with Bigg Boss 12-fame Somi Khan, calls it his 'first wedding'

Happy Women's Day 2024: Female athletes who broke barriers and set records to inspire worldwide

Surbhi Chandna shares romantic first pics from dreamy wedding with Karan Sharma: 'Finally home after 13 years'

In pics: Ranveer-Deepika shine, Shah Rukh-Salman twin in black at Anant Ambani's pre-wedding bash day 2

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement