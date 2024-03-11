DNA Explainer: What factors are responsible for massive water crisis in Bengaluru?

Bengaluru is facing a severe water shortage and residents are complaining that water tanker companies are charging high prices, taking advantage of the water crisis.

Residents of Bengaluru are grappling with a severe water crisis. As there is no respite from the water crises in the city, residents have asked the administration for work-from-home and online classes for students to save water till the monsoon arrives in the city.

Bengaluru has access about 1850 million litres per day (MLD) and requires at least 1680 MLD more to meet its water needs.

Residents in Bengaluru are complaining that water tanker companies are charging much higher fees, taking advantage of the severe water shortage. To address this matter, the Karnataka government has implemented several initiatives.

Factors related to the Water Crisis in Bengaluru

There are several factors contributing to the water problem in Bengaluru, such as insufficient precipitation, diminishing groundwater levels, poor planning of infrastructure, and the impact of water tanker operations.

A severe drought mostly affects the IT hub, causing the Cauvery River's water levels to drop due to low rainfall. This scarcity affects irrigation as well as drinking water. In addition, the dryness of Bengaluru's borewells has been exacerbated by the absence of rain in recent months.

The Cauvery River is the main source of water for the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB), which is in charge of the city's water supply. Boreal wells or tanker water are the only sources of water for areas lacking Cauvery water connections.

Bengaluru locals are alleging that water tanker companies are exploiting the paucity of water by demanding exorbitant charges. A 1000-liter water tanker used to cost between Rs 600 and Rs 800, but now it exceeds Rs 2000.

Bengaluru, which was formerly referred to as the 'garden city' and 'pensioner's paradise' due to its mild climate, has rapidly become more urbanised, albeit at a tremendous environmental cost.

According to research conducted by the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), the city has lost 79% of its water bodies and 88% of its green cover during the past 40 years, while the area covered in concrete has grown by an exponential amount.