YouTuber Shubham Mishra detained for open rape threat to standup comedian Agrima Joshua over joke on Chhatrapati Shivaji

YouTuber, who goes by the name of Shubham Mishra, was detained for sending open rape threat to standup comedian Agrima Joshua. The comedian made headlines after a video of her comments on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj during one of her acts went viral.

Shubham Mishra, whose style of making videos is similar to another YouTuber called Hindustani Bhau, was detained by Vadodara police after his video in which he openly treatens Agrima went viral. An FIR was registered against him under IPC sections 294 (obscenity), 354 (A), 504 (intentionally insults to break public peace) 505 (statements conducing to public mischief), 506 (criminal intimidation), 509 (intending to insult modesty of a woman).

The action was taken after National Commission of Women (NCW) addressed the issue by writing to the Gujarat Police. "Keeping in line with #NCW's commitment towards ensuring safety of #women online, our Chairperson @sharmarekha has written to @dgpgujarat for taking immediate action against Shubham Mishra, the man hurling abuses against a female comedian in this video."

Kunal Kamra and Swara Bhaskar were a few people who asked the police to take action against Mishra. Kamra shared the video where Mishra openly treatens Joshua. He wrote, "Dear @NCWIndia does this concern you, we see this scumbag give open threats to a female comedian who has already apologised & taken her objectionable video down..." The comedian received support from Swara Bhaskar too.

Shubham Mishra took down his video from his YouTube channel and made another video where he emphasized that he never gave a rape threat to Joshua. He apologized for abusing her over comments on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, and stated that the public took the video on a wrong track. He also said that he is ready for any legal action that comes his way.

Agrima received more rape threats apart from Shubham Mishra too. Sharing her video from the act, a user wrote, "We live in a disgusting country. This lukewarm take down of quora users is now a reason to send her graphic rape threats, demand her arrest and go vandalise the venue. Criminal morally corrupt and dangerous af losers."

A few of them even addressed the issue to Mumbai Police. Anil Deshmukh then tweeted, "I ve instructed CP Mumbai and IG Cyber to take legal action expeditiously ..I urge everyone to maintain calm and law will take its course."

Agrima had also apologized for hurting sentiments of Shiv Sena, MNS, Mumbai Police and others. "Please accept my humble apology," she wrote while sharing a video of herself.

Shubham Mishra is best remembered for his collaboration with Hindustani Bhau. They had made a video recently, in which Bhau even addressed Mishra as his younger brother.