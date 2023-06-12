Who was Park Soo Ryun, South Korean actress who acted in Blackpink's Jisoo-starrer Snowdrop, died at 29?

Park Soo Ryun/Twitter

South Korean actress Park Soo Ryun passed away at the age of 29 on Sunday, June 11. She was most famously known for starring in the popular television K-drama Snowdrop, which also featured Blackpink's singer and actress Jisoo, along with Jung Hae-in in the main leads.

As per a report in the South Korean news portal Osen, Park Soo Ryun fell down the stairs while she was visiting Jeju Island. She was rushed to the hospital, where doctors declared her 'brain dead after resuscitating her'. Her family has decided to donate her organs in her memory.

Ryun's mother told the portal Soompi, "Only her brain is unconscious, and her heart is still beating. There must be someone who desperately needs (organs). As her mother and father, we will be able to live comforted (by the thought that her heart) has gone to someone and is beating."

Multiple Twitter users shared their condolences on the micro-blogging platform. One user tweeted, "Actress #ParkSooRyun passed away at age 29. Condolences to her family and friends, also snowdrop fams", while another wrote, "Snowdrop actress #ParkSooRyun lost his life by falling down the stairs. Rest in peace, I hope she has good memories in this world."

Who was Park Soo Ryun?

The actress made her acting debut in the popular music drama II Tenore in 2018 and later starred in multiple other musicals such as Finding Mr Destiny, The Days We Loved, and Siddhartha. The actress played one of the detailed students in Snowdrop, which ran for 16 episodes from December 2021 to January 2022.

The actress's mortuary has been kept in Suwon Hospital, located at the Gyeonggi Provincial Medical Centre. Park Soo Ryun's funeral started at 4 PM (KST) on Monday, June 12, and will last till Tuesday morning.



