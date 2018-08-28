Watch: This belly dance video of Bhojpuri bombshell Amrapali Dubey has gone viral, crosses 12 million views

Popular Bhojpuri actress Amrapali Dubey has once again proved that she's not just the queen of the Bhojpuri film industry, but also rules the video sharing/streaming platform - YouTube. Almost all the newcomers in Bhojpuri cinema dream of working with her at least once in their career. In fact, romancing Amrapali Dubey is on the bucket list of a number of Bhojpuri actors, especially the newcomers.

Amrapali Dubey is not just known for her acting prowess but also for her impeccable dancing skills. Recently, a song of the actress titled Tohare Khatir has gone viral online. The song has crossed over 12 million views on YouTube and Amrapali's belly dance moves are being much appreciated.

The song has been crooned by Amuj Tiwari. The lyrics are by Yadav Raj while the music has been composed by Anuj Tiwari.

Watch the song right here:

Those who're uninitiated, Amrapali has been ruling the Bhojpuri Films space since the past four year and she still remains the favourite actress of the masses.

Earlier, the actress had shared a video of herslef, dancing to the beats of Salman Khan's hit track Swag Se Swagat from his film Tiger Zinda Hai. The video had gone viral in no time and now, this song of the actress is breaking the Internet for all the right reasons.