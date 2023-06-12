Search icon
Viral video: Yash, Ramya Krishnan set the dance floor on fire at Abhishek Ambareesh's wedding bash, watch

Abhishek Ambareesh, son of Kannada superstar and politician Ambareesh and popular actress and MP Sumalatha, tied the knot with Aviva Bidap last week.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 12, 2023, 02:36 PM IST

Yash and Ramya Krishnan/Viral Bhayani Instagram

The Kannada sar Yash has yet again won the hearts of his fans and people with his entertaining dance performance at the Abhishek Ambareesh's post-wedding ceremony in Bengaluru. The KGF star was seen dancing with Ramya Krishnan, who played Sivagami in the Baahubali franchise.

In another video, Yash, whose real name is Naveen Kumar Gowda, was also seen dancing with Sangolli Rayanna fame Darshan Thoogudeepa and several other stars from Sandalwood on popular Kannada songs such as Prema Preethi Nannusiru from Singaporenalli Raja Kulla. The function was also attended by Prabhu Deva, Shivarajkumar, Malashree, and others.

Abhishek Ambareesh is the son of Kannada superstar and politician Ambareesh and popular actress and MP Sumalatha. Late Ambareesh was the mentor of Yash. Yash, along with Darshan, had campaigned for Sumalatha in the last Parliamentary elections. Sumalatha had won by a whopping margin against Nikhil Kumaraswamy, grandson of former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda.

Speaking on the occasion, addressing Abhishek Ambareesh and his wife Aviva Bidap, Yash said 'Mahalaxmi' had arrived at the house."Whatever mistakes Abhishek's wife commits won`t be hers but all of them would be her husband`s. No matter wherever you go, Abhi, you must come back home," Yash said.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Meanwhile, on the work front, Yash is yet to announce his next film after the blockbuster success of KGF Chapter 2, which earned Rs 1200 crore at the box office and is among the highest-grossing films in the history of Indian cinema. It has been reported that the actor has signed actress-filmmaker Geethu Mohandas' next film.

There have also been reports that the actor is being considered to play Ravana in Nitesh Tiwari's ambitious project Ramayana. The real-life couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, who shared the screen space for the first time in Brahmastra Part One: Shiva last year, are being considered to portray Rama and Sita.

