Thunivu: Ajith Kumar teams up with Valimai director H Vinoth for upcoming actioner, first look goes viral

Thuvinu

After impressing the masses with actioner Valimai, Ajith Kumar teams up again with director H Vinoth and producer Boney Kapoor for pot-boiler entertainer Thuvinu. The first look of AK 61 was unveiled on September 21, and the poster echoes 'mass' over it.

In the still poster, a laidback Ajith is looking dashing in his white shirt, wide eyewear, holding a SMG in style. With the poster, it seems like Ajith's character is waiting to unleash its fury on the baddies. Thuvinu says, 'no guts no glory,' which means, that Kumar's character will be a braveheart, eradicating evil with some bombastic action, and his swag.

Here's the poster

As soon as the poster was unveiled, AK fans went gaga over the first look. A user wrote, "Big Day for Ajith fans globally! Huge congratulations and all the best to the team @BoneyKapoor @ZeeStudios." Another user wrote, "All the Best From Thalaivar @rajinikanth Fans Cool & Swag Look #AK61FirstLook #Thunivu." A netizen wrote, "The best firstlook of our beloved #AjithkKumar sir." Another netizen added, "Thanks for this." One of the user wrote, "Only Indian hero who Handle the gun properly with his mass Screen presence. Thala AJITHKUMAR." Another user wrote, "LoVe u infinity thala." One of the netizen further wrote, "Satisfaction full filled 100%" One of Ajith fans added, "Thala Always Ultimate."

This is the third collaboration of Ajith with the producer Boney Kapoor. Earlier, they team up for the official remake of Pink, Nerkonda Paarvai. Then, they came together with H Vinoth's action-thriller Valimai, which was released earlier this year. The film also starred Huma Qureshi and Kartikeya in primary roles. The release date of Thunivu isn't announced yet. But the buzz, and reception towards the first look has already made it one of the most awaited films of Ajith.