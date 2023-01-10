Thunivu advance booking reaches Rs 9 crore, Ajith Kumar film may beat Varisu in Tamil Nadu with Rs 30 crore opening

Thunivu stars Ajith Kumar

Ajith Kumar’s Thunivu is all set for release on Wednesday, January 11, ahead of Pongal. The Tamil action thriller sees the star in the role of a bank robber. The film is already seeing good demand for tickets in terms of advance booking and is projected to open quite well. However, experts feel that Vijay’s Varisu, releasing on the same day, may just edge past it.

Thunivu is clashing at the box office with Varisu, which stars Vijay and is releasing on the same day. The clash has limited the availability of the theatres for both films, which means some of the advance booking and initial numbers won’t be as high as some of the actors’ previous films. Thunivu has still managed to rack up some good numbers even as it is trailing behind Varisu.

As per trade tracker Sacnilk, Thunivu had earned Rs 8.8 crore in advance booking across India for the first day by Tuesday afternoon. Trade insiders say the number has comfortably gone past Rs 9 crore since. The final number may not reach anywhere close to the Rs 23.40 crore that Ajith’s previous film Valimai did. But that is largely because of the clash with Varisu. On its own, Thunivu seems to be doing well.

Trade experts predict the film to earn somewhere between Rs 30-32 crore nett across India on Wednesday, which is a very strong number. Adding the overseas numbers would mean the collections can even go past Rs 50 crore worldwide. In worldwide collections projections and advance booking, Thunivu is trailing behind Varisu. However, in Tamil Nadu, the Ajith-starrer is ahead. The fact that Varisu is releasing in Hindi and Telugu while Thunivu isn’t may contribute to this factor but Ajith may just win the homeground battle here.

The release of two big ticket films on the same day means business will explode. Trade experts have predicted a Rs 150-crore Pongal weekend in Tamil Nadu between the two films.