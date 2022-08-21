Thiruchitrambalam box office collection day 3: Dhanush, Nithya Menen's film earns Rs 28.55 crore in Tamil Nadu

Dhanush-Nithya Menen in Thiruchitrambalam/File photos

Starring Dhanush and Nithya Menen in the lead roles, the Tamil romantic comedy Thiruchitrambalam has opened to extremely positive reviews from the audience and the critics. The Mithran Jawahar directorial, released on August 18, has earned close to Rs 30 crore in Tamil Nadu and is turning out to be the biggest blockbuster of Dhanush.

Manobala Vijayabalan has shared that the film collected Rs 10.24 crore on its third day of release in Tamil Nadu taking the total collections to Rs 28.55 crore in the state as he tweeted, "#Thiruchitrambalam TN Box Office Witnesses GROWTH. Day 1 - ₹ 9.52 cr Day 2 - ₹ 8.79 cr Day 3 - ₹ 10.24 cr Total - ₹ 28.55 cr".

Dhanush plays the titular character of a delivery guy, while Nithya Menen plays his best friend, Shobana and Raashii Khanna plays Anusha, his love interest. Prakash Raj portrays a police officer named Neelakandan, Dhanush's father and Bharathiraja plays his grandfather in the film produced by Kalanithi Maran under his banner Sun Pictures.



Thiruchitrambalam marks the fourth collaboration between Dhanush and the director Mithran Jawahar. The previous three films they worked on together, Yaaradi Nee Mohini, Kutty, and Uthamaputhiran were all remakes of different Telugu films. This is the first time that the actor-filmmaker duo has worked on an original script.

Aniruddh Ravichander, who has directed brilliant soundtracks this year for films like Vikram and Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal, has composed songs for the Tamil-language musical drama film, whose soundtrack was launched at a grand event in Chennai on July 30.

After Thiruchitrambalam, Dhanush will be seen in the bilingual action drama film titled Vaathi in Tamil and Sir in Telugu. The film's teaser was released on the actor's birthday on July 28.