Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEntertainment

Thiruchitrambalam box office collection day 3: Dhanush, Nithya Menen's film earns Rs 28.55 crore in Tamil Nadu

Thiruchitrambalam box office collection: Dhanush starrer romantic comedy is turning out to be the biggest blockbuster in the actor's career.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 21, 2022, 03:45 PM IST

Thiruchitrambalam box office collection day 3: Dhanush, Nithya Menen's film earns Rs 28.55 crore in Tamil Nadu
Dhanush-Nithya Menen in Thiruchitrambalam/File photos

Starring Dhanush and Nithya Menen in the lead roles, the Tamil romantic comedy Thiruchitrambalam has opened to extremely positive reviews from the audience and the critics. The Mithran Jawahar directorial, released on August 18, has earned close to Rs 30 crore in Tamil Nadu and is turning out to be the biggest blockbuster of Dhanush.

Manobala Vijayabalan has shared that the film collected Rs 10.24 crore on its third day of release in Tamil Nadu taking the total collections to Rs 28.55 crore in the state as he tweeted, "#Thiruchitrambalam TN Box Office Witnesses GROWTH. Day 1 - ₹ 9.52 cr Day 2 - ₹ 8.79 cr Day 3 - ₹ 10.24 cr Total - ₹ 28.55 cr".

Dhanush plays the titular character of a delivery guy, while Nithya Menen plays his best friend, Shobana and Raashii Khanna plays Anusha, his love interest. Prakash Raj portrays a police officer named Neelakandan, Dhanush's father and Bharathiraja plays his grandfather in the film produced by Kalanithi Maran under his banner Sun Pictures.

READ | Thiruchitrambalam Twitter review: Moviegoers call Dhanush, Nithya Menen starrer 'pure gem', 'absolutely delightful'

Thiruchitrambalam marks the fourth collaboration between Dhanush and the director Mithran Jawahar. The previous three films they worked on together, Yaaradi Nee Mohini, Kutty, and Uthamaputhiran were all remakes of different Telugu films. This is the first time that the actor-filmmaker duo has worked on an original script.

Aniruddh Ravichander, who has directed brilliant soundtracks this year for films like Vikram and Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal, has composed songs for the Tamil-language musical drama film, whose soundtrack was launched at a grand event in Chennai on July 30.

After Thiruchitrambalam, Dhanush will be seen in the bilingual action drama film titled Vaathi in Tamil and Sir in Telugu. The film's teaser was released on the actor's birthday on July 28.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Viral Photos of the Day: Taapsee Pannu sizzles in bodycon dress, Karan Kundrra poses for paps
Photos of BTS' V aka Kim Taehyung, BLACKPINK's Lisa in private jet break internet
In pics: Ek Villian Returns star Disha Patani looks like a 'doll' in her latest viral photos
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
IAS Athar Amir Khan, fiancé Mehreen Qazi share photos from intimate engagement ceremony
Speed Reads
More
First-image
CBI issues look out notice against Manish Sisodia amid Delhi liquor policy probe
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.