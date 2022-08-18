Search icon
Thiruchitrambalam Twitter review: Moviegoers call Dhanush, Nithya Menen starrer 'pure gem', 'absolutely delightful'

Thiruchitrambalam review: Netizens have shared that Dhanush steals the film but Nithya Menen steals hearts in the Mithran Jawahar directorial.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 18, 2022, 03:44 PM IST

Dhanush-Nithya Menen in Thiruchitrambalam/Trailer stills

Starring Dhanush, Nithya Menen, and Raashii Khanna in the lead roles, the Tamil film Thiruchitrambalam was released in theatres on August 18 and has met with extremely positive reviews from the audience and the critics. The moviegoers who have seen the film first day are impressed by Dhanush and Nithya Menen's performances.

Dhanush plays the titular character of a delivery guy, while Nithya Menen plays his best friend, Shobana and Raashii Khanna plays Anusha, his love interest. Prakash Raj portrays a police officer named Neelakandan, Dhanush's father and Bharathiraja plays his grandfather in the film produced by Kalanithi Maran under his banner Sun Pictures.

Here's how netizens are reacting to the film on Twitter. "An Indian middle-class youngster’s life and love. Refreshing and feel-good with happy tears. Great teamwork", wrote one user. While another Dhanush fan simply called Thiruchitrambalam a gem of a film as he wrote, "Pure Gem #Thiruchitrambalam".

"#Thiruchitrambalam A Close To Heart Ride By @dhanushkraja As Son & Grandson Family Bonding Gets More Heart Touching After Interval. Cutest Caring Childhood Friend @MenenNithya Fills the Entire Film With Cheerful Moments. Life Journey Of Shobana & Thiru At Climax Gets More Lovable", read another tweet.

Another Twitter user wrote, "#Thiruchitrambalam was absolutely delightful! So good to see Dhanush in an unadulterated classic rom-com like this and #NithyaMenen is the absolute best. My cheeks hurt from smiling so wide." Most netizens have given 3.5 to 4 stars in their reviews to Dhanush's film.

Thiruchitrambalam marks the fourth collaboration between Dhanush and the director Mithran Jawahar. The previous three films for which they worked together namely Yaaradi Nee Mohini, Kutty, and Uthamaputhiran were all remakes of different Telugu films and this is the first time that the actor-filmmaker duo have worked on an original script.

READ | Thiruchitrambalam trailer: Dhanush, Nithya Menen, Raashii Khanna promise heartwarming family entertainer

Aniruddh Ravichander, who has directed brilliant soundtracks this year for films like Vikram and Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal, has composed songs for the Tamil-language musical drama film, whose soundtrack was launched at a grand event in Chennai on July 30.

