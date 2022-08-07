Thiruchitrambalam trailer: Dhanush, Nithya Menen, Raashii Khanna promise heartwarming family entertainer

Thiruchitrambalam trailer/YouTube stills

The trailer for Dhanush's next film titled Thiruchitrambalam was launched on Sunday evening, August 7. Also starring Nithya Menen and Raashii Khanna in the leading roles, the trailer ticks all the right boxes and the film promises to be a heartwarming family entertainer.

Dhanush plays the titular character of a delivery guy, while Nithya Menen plays his best friend, Shobana and Raashii Khanna plays Anusha, his love interest. Prakash Raj portrays a police officer named Neelakandan, Dhanush's father and Bharathiraja plays his grandfather in the film produced by Kalanithi Maran under his banner Sun Pictures.

Thiruchitrambalam marks the fourth collaboration between Dhanush and the director Mithran Jawahar. Though the previous three films for which they worked together namely Yaaradi Nee Mohini, Kutty, and Uthamaputhiran were all remakes of different Telugu films and this is the first time that the actor-filmmaker duo will be working on an original script.

Aniruddh Ravichander, who has directed brilliant soundtracks this year for films like Vikram and Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal, will also be composing songs for the upcoming Tamil-language musical drama film, whose soundtrack was launched at a grand event in Chennai on July 30.





READ | The Gray Man FIRST review: Dhanush steals the show in Chris Evans-Ryan Gosling actioner



Meanwhile, Dhanush recently impressed the global audience with his amazing action sequences in the Hollywood spy thriller The Gray Man which was released on Netflix on July 22. Directed by the Russo Brothers of Avengers: Endgame and Avengers: Infinity War fame, the film starred Chris Evans and Ryan Gosling in the leading roles.

On Saturday, August 6, Dhanush officially announced that he will be part of The Gray Man sequel as he shared an audio clip on his Twitter account announcing his return as the assassin Avik San aka The Lone Wolf. Along with sharing the clip, he wrote, "The Gray Man universe is expanding and the sequel is coming… Lone Wolf is ready, are you?"

Coming back to Thiruchitrambalam, the comedy-drama film will be released in cinemas on August 18.