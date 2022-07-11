The Gray Man FIRST review: Dhanush steals the show in Chris Evans-Ryan Gosling actioner, say critics

The Gray Man/File photos

Directed by Russo Brothers - Anthony and Joe Russo, the first screening of The Gray Man starring Chris Evans, Ryan Gosling, and Dhanush was held in the United States of America and the big-budget spy action thriller has impressed the critics with some even claiming that the Atrangi Re actor has stolen the show in film led by two Hollywood superstars.

Courtney Howard wrote, "@Russo_Brother’ #TheGrayMan has unrelenting, well-constructed action sequences. Battle of wits, bullets & brawn. Ryan Gosling & @ChrisEvans share excellent repartee (and sleazebag facial hair!). Ana de Armas is badass & beauty. Dhanush’s scenes are ruthless & sharp."

When one of Dhanush's fans asked her about the actor's screen time in the film, she replied, "It’s brief, but potent and carries good weight in the narrative & action."

Another critic tweeted, "#TheGrayMan was Top Notch - High Octane - Action scene after scene. @RyanGosling and @ChrisEvans are electric together and the banter is too good! Great features from #AnaDeArmas and @dhanushkraja who completely stole the show. Netflix and @Russo_Brothers best yet."

"The Gray Man is two hours of James Bond meets Fast and Furious. Super exciting action, massive scale & set pieces, solid, self-aware performances, consistent laughs, just a whole lot of fun. Gosling and Evans rule, supporting cast great, it’s a little obvious but never boring", wrote another critic named Germain Lussier.

Talking about the Russo Brothers, the duo are known for churning out superhero blockbusters such as Marvel Studios' Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame. The siblings have also bankrolled the film, along with Netflix, under their production company AGBO.



Also starring Regé-Jean Page, Billy Bob Thornton, Jessica Henwick, Wagner Moura, Julia Butters, Eme Ikwuakor, Scott Haze, and Alfre Woodard in prominent roles, the film will be released in limited theatres in the United States of America on July 15 before its global premiere on Netflix a week later on July 22.