The Family Man creators Raj & DK share crucial update about season 3 | Exclusive

Manoj Bajpayee in The Family Man

Filmmaker duo Raj & DK have been instrumental in creating a number of web series from The Family Man to the upcoming Farzi, as well as the Indian instalment of Citadel. But as Farzi draws closer to release and announcements about the casting and shoot of Citadel’s Indian instalment come out, fans wonder if The Family Man, their successful show is on the back burner. In a chat with DNA, the filmmakers revealed the fate of the show.

The Family Man is a crime drama starring Manoj Bajpayee in the lead, along with Sharib Hashmi and Priyamani in supporting roles. The show’s first season premiered in 2019 on Prime Video and was an instant hit. The second season, which also starred Samantha Ruth Prabhu in her Hindi language debut, released two years later. However, there hasn’t been any update about the third season.

When asked if season 3 is happening, Raj & DK respond in unison, “It is happening, of course. You will hear something about it very soon.” As we tell them that their fans are worried that the show has taken a back seat as they are more focused on other titles, the filmmakers dismiss this and say, “Let’s just say it’s the next in line.” However, they do not reveal any date or timeline about the announcement.

The Family Man stars Manoj Bajpayee as Shrikant Tiwari, a middle-class man secretely working as an intelligence officer. The show focuses on how Shrikant manages to balance his personal and professional lives, taking care of his family obligations and duties while also protecting the country from external threats.

Meanwhile, Raj & DK’s new show Farzi will begin streaming on Prime Video from February 10. The show marks the OTT debut of Shahid Kapoor and also stars Vijay Sethupathi in his first-ever Hindi language project.