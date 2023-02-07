Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEntertainment
topStoriesenglish

The Family Man creators Raj & DK share crucial update about season 3 | Exclusive

Raj & DK, the creators of The Family Man, open up about when season 3 an be expected.

Reported By:Abhimanyu Mathur| Edited By: Abhimanyu Mathur |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 07, 2023, 05:04 PM IST

The Family Man creators Raj & DK share crucial update about season 3 | Exclusive
Manoj Bajpayee in The Family Man

Filmmaker duo Raj & DK have been instrumental in creating a number of web series from The Family Man to the upcoming Farzi, as well as the Indian instalment of Citadel. But as Farzi draws closer to release and announcements about the casting and shoot of Citadel’s Indian instalment come out, fans wonder if The Family Man, their successful show is on the back burner. In a chat with DNA, the filmmakers revealed the fate of the show.

The Family Man is a crime drama starring Manoj Bajpayee in the lead, along with Sharib Hashmi and Priyamani in supporting roles. The show’s first season premiered in 2019 on Prime Video and was an instant hit. The second season, which also starred Samantha Ruth Prabhu in her Hindi language debut, released two years later. However, there hasn’t been any update about the third season.

When asked if season 3 is happening, Raj & DK respond in unison, “It is happening, of course. You will hear something about it very soon.” As we tell them that their fans are worried that the show has taken a back seat as they are more focused on other titles, the filmmakers dismiss this and say, “Let’s just say it’s the next in line.” However, they do not reveal any date or timeline about the announcement.

The Family Man stars Manoj Bajpayee as Shrikant Tiwari, a middle-class man secretely working as an intelligence officer. The show focuses on how Shrikant manages to balance his personal and professional lives, taking care of his family obligations and duties while also protecting the country from external threats.

Meanwhile, Raj & DK’s new show Farzi will begin streaming on Prime Video from February 10. The show marks the OTT debut of Shahid Kapoor and also stars Vijay Sethupathi in his first-ever Hindi language project.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Valentine's Week 2023: When is rose day, chocolate day, hug day and more; check complete list
In pics: Amid their dating rumours, have a look at Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda's chemistry from The Archies shoot
Aabha Paul looks sizzling hot in red bikini, latest photos of Gandii Baat actress leave netizens in awe
Meghan Markle's miscarriage to Prince William shouting at Harry, 5 big revelations made in docu-series
From Sachin Tendulkar to Rohit Sharma: Top 5 all-time highest run scorers in ODI World Cup history
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 598 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for February 7
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.