RRR movie box office collection: Ram Charan-Jr NTR starrer opens to a good start - See details

RRR Movie Box Office Collection: SS Rajamouli's magnum opus, the highly-anticipated film 'RRR' has opened to a stupendous response at the box office. If trade analysts are to be believed, the Ram Charan and Jr NTR starrer 'RRR', which has garnered positive reviews on day 1 of its release, is expected to break box office collection records.

Hailed as 'better than Baahubali' by the audience, as per Box Office India, 'RRR' opened to a 'good start overall with the collections being very good at places.

As per the Box Office India, the film's opening is second-best in the post-pandemic era after Sooryavanshi. the report suggests that 'RRR' has overtaken Akshay Kumar's 'Bachchan Paandey' and Ranveer Singh's '83' on opening day collection. However, it mentions that since Bachchan Paandey's show started post afternoon due to Holi, RRR's opening day could rightfully only be compared to '83'.

Meanwhile, as per Andhra Box Office's tweet, 'RRR' has got an all-time record opening in the Telugu states. The tweet mentions that the film looks promising in the Hindi Belt as well.

#RRR : All Time Record Opening’s in Telugu States. Outside as well, including the Hindi Belt, it is also looking promising. pic.twitter.com/GKfLIOtenI — AndhraBoxOffice.Com (@AndhraBoxOffice) March 25, 2022

Earlier, trade analyst Ramesh Bala, during an interaction with News18, said that the box office opening of 'RRR' could be pegged at Rs 200 to Rs 250 crores worldwide.

"In Andhra Pradesh and Telangana alone, we are expecting an opening of Rs 100 crore gross. The ticket prices are hiked with fan shows costing between Rs 500 and Rs 1000. Even Governments of both states have permitted theatres to hike ticket rates for shows in multiplexes and single screens with ticket costs crossing Rs 400. About 95 percent of the theatres in the states are playing RRR this weekend. So Rs 100 to 110 crores is expected on RRR’s opening day," Ramesh Bala was quoted telling the portal.

The trade analyst added, "Overseas is going to be massive, with the US leading the day with premieres and day 1 collections. A collection of USD 5 million to USD 8 million is expected. If other country collections are also included, the movie is set to record a USD 10 million collection from the overseas market."

Meanwhile, contradictory to predictions on RRR's opening day box office collection in the Hindi belt, the Box Office India reports state that the film hasn't opened too well in the Hindi belt, especially in Delhi NCR, East Punjab and Kolkata. Additionally, the reports also mentioned that in Mumbai the film is "neck to neck but Thane belt is far better for RRR."

We will have to wait and watch if the predictions of 'RRR' becoming a blockbuster that will surpass the collections of 'Baahubali' comes true or not till such a time the official figures come in.

Set in 1920, 'RRR' explores the undocumented period in the lives of Komaram Bheem (Jr NTR) and Alluri Sitarama Raju (Ram Charan), when both the revolutionaries choose to go into oblivion before they joined the fight for independent India. The film has explored a blind spot in history for a cinematic spectacle, as there seem to be no records about what happened in the lives of these freedom fighters when they were away from their homes.