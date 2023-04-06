PM Modi to visit The Elephant Whisperers stars Bomman and Bellie during his visit to Mudumalai Tiger Reserve

Bomman and Bellie in The Elephant Whisperers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be paying a visit to Bomman and Bellie, the indigenous couple who recently found fame with the Oscar-winning documentary The Elephant Whisperers. The PM will embark on a three-state tour of South India this week, during which he will visit the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve in Tamil Nadu on April 9.

As per a PTI report, tight security cover has been thrown in and around Mudumalai Tiger Reserve (MTR) in Nilgiris District, in anticipation of the visit of PM Modi on April 9, officials have informed. PM Modi is scheduled to visit Theppakadu elephant camp in MTR and also interact with the Bomman and Bellie, the stars of The Elephant Whisperers.

Roads leading to MTR from Mysuru in Karnataka are being given a new look and an helipad is being readied at Singara for Modi to land. Besides, pathways in villages are being renovated and nearly 30 electric poles installed to provide electricity in tribal areas and also modernising the swimming area of elephants, the officials said.

News agency IANS reported the Prime Minister will visit the elephant camp on his way from Chennai to Mysuru. He will be in Chennai to inaugurate the new integrated terminal of the Chennai International Airport between April 8 and 9. PM Modi will also be visiting Telangana and Karnataka during his two-day tour.

The Elephant Whisperers, directed by Kartiki Gonsalves and produced by Guneet Monga, is a documentary short that chronicles how Bomman and Bellie care for an abandoned elephant infant named Raghu and the bond that develops between them and the animal. The acclaimed film won the Academy Award for Best Documentary Short Subject at the 2023 Oscars held in March, becoming the first Indian film to win the coveted prize. The film is currently streaming on Netflix.

(With inputs from agencies)