Legendary musician, Padma Vibhushan Ustad Ghulam Mustafa Khan passes away at 90

Legendary Indian classical musician and Padma Vibhushan awardee Ustad Ghulam Mustafa Khan passed away on Sunday in Mumbai. He was 90 years old and has also been bestowed with Sangeet Natak Akademi Award. Several musicians and celebrities took to their social media pages and paid condolences to Ustad. In his long and memorable career in music, the legendary musician has also composed music for movies namely Badnam Basti, Umrao Jaan, Shreemaan Aashique, Jal and October 31.

Lata Mangeshkar remembered Ustad Ghulam Mustafa Khan and wrote on her Twitter page, "Mujhe abhi abhi ye dukhad khabar mili hai ki mahan shastriya gayak Ustad Ghulam Mustafa Khan Saheb is duniya mein nahi rahe. Ye sunke mujhe bahut dukh hua. Wo gayak to acche the hee par insaaan bhi bahut acche the."

She added, "Meri bhanji ne bhi Khan sahab se sangeet sikha hai, maine bhi unse thoda sangeet sikha tha. Unke jaane se sangeet ki bahut haani hui hai. Main unko vinamra shraddhanjali arpan karti hun."

Singer Harshdeep Kaur tweeted, "Rest in peace...Ustad Ghulam Mustafa Khan Saheb. A gentle soul and a legendary artist. Huge loss to our music fraternity."

Amjad Ali Khan paid tribute by writing, "Very saddened to know about the passing away of Ustad Ghulam Mustafa Khan. He was one of the most respected and versatile Vocalists of our country. His musical legacy lives on forever! My deepest condolences to his family. May his soul Rest In Peace."

Shilpa Rao also tweeted, "Today the world is empty. I’m heartbroken, prayers for my beloved Ustad Ji. Someone who blessed every student with such a beautiful heart. I aim to be a better artist because you taught me to. Ustad Ghulam Mustafa Khan Saheb you made this world a better place with your music."

Ghulam Mustafa Khan has four sons Murtuza Mustafa, Qadir Mustafa, Rabbani Mustafa and Hasan Mustafa.